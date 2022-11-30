Home News Jiang Zemin dies: Red engineer who rose to power in China aged 96 – BBC News 中文
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai at 12:13 on November 30, 2022 at the age of 96 due to leukemia and multiple internal organ failure.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency announced Jiang Zemin’s death on November 30. Since he ceased to hold public office, his health has always been the focus of public attention. There have been frequent news about his serious illness, critical illness and even his death. Every time he makes public appearances, his state will be carefully scrutinized by the media and the public. .

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October, Jiang Zemin did not make an appearance like in previous sessions. At that time, the outside world once again drew attention to his health.

He was the most important political figure in today’s China besides Xi Jinping. After Deng Xiaoping replaced Zhao Ziyang, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China who was forced to step down during the “June 4th” incident in 1989, the Communist Party of China continued to strengthen its control of power under his rule, and he, who was born as an engineer, gradually gained the ability to influence China’s political situation . Even though he stepped down from office in 2004, his influence should not be underestimated.

