Jiang Zemin, former general secretary of the Communist Party of China, has died at the age of 96.

According to the “Message to the Party, Army, and People of All Nationalities” issued by Xinhua News Agency, Jiang Zemin suffered from leukemia and multiple organ failure, and rescue efforts failed. He died in Shanghai at 12:13 on November 30, 2022.

On October 1, 2019, at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the 93-year-old Jiang Zemin appeared on the Tiananmen Rostrum. This was his last public appearance. Jiang Zemin did not appear at the Tiananmen Rostrum in July last year to attend the CCP Centennial Ceremony. At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October this year, although Jiang Zemin was on the list of the Standing Committee of the Presidium, he did not attend the meeting.

The full text of the “Message to the Whole Party, Whole Army, and the People of All Nationalities in the Country” is as follows:

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Communist Party of China and the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China express their deep sorrow to the whole Party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country Announcement: Our beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin suffered from leukemia combined with multiple organ failure, and the rescue failed. He died in Shanghai at 12:13 on November 30, 2022 at the age of 96.

Comrade Jiang Zemin is recognized by our Party, our army, and the people of all nationalities as an outstanding leader with high prestige, a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionist, statesman, military strategist, diplomat, and a long-tested communist fighter. An outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the core of the party’s third-generation central leadership collective, and the main founder of the important thought of “Three Represents”.

Comrade Jiang Zemin has studied diligently since he was a teenager, pursued the truth, and was enlightened by patriotism and democratic revolution. During his university studies, after actively participating in anti-Japanese patriotic activities, Comrade Jiang Zemin formed a Marxist world outlook, completed the choice of life path, and finally established the life ideal and belief of striving for national liberation and people’s happiness. After graduating from Shanghai Jiaotong University in 1947, Comrade Jiang Zemin went to work in the factory and engaged in revolutionary propaganda work among the masses of workers and among the professional young people in the night school of the Youth Association. liberation.

In the early days of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Comrade Jiang Zemin successively served as the first deputy director of Shanghai Yimin Food No. 1 Factory, the first deputy director of Shanghai Soap Factory, and the chief of the electrical department of the Shanghai Second Design Branch of the First Ministry of Machinery Industry. In 1954, the state built the First Automobile Factory in Changchun, which needed a large number of professional technical and management cadres. Comrade Jiang Zemin was transferred there. In 1955, he went to Moscow Stalin Automobile Factory in the Soviet Union for an internship. After returning to China in 1956, Comrade Jiang Zemin served as the deputy director of the power department of Changchun No. 1 Automobile Factory, deputy chief power engineer, and director of the power plant. In 1962, Comrade Jiang Zemin was transferred to be the deputy director of the Shanghai Electric Appliance Research Institute of the First Ministry of Machinery Industry, and was responsible for the scientific research leadership of the institute. In 1966, Comrade Jiang Zemin was transferred to be the director of Wuhan Thermal Machinery Research Institute, acting party secretary, and later served as party secretary to organize the design of nuclear power generation equipment. After the “Cultural Revolution” began, Comrade Jiang Zemin was hit. In 1970, Comrade Jiang Zemin was transferred to work in the First Ministry of Machinery Industry. In 1971, he served as the head of the expert group dispatched by China‘s First Ministry of Machinery Industry to Romania. After returning to China in 1973, he successively served as the first Deputy Director and Director of the Foreign Affairs Bureau. In 1980, Comrade Jiang Zemin served as the deputy director and secretary general of the State Import and Export Management Committee and the State Foreign Investment Management Committee, and a member of the party group. Work. In 1982, Comrade Jiang Zemin served as the first deputy minister and deputy party secretary of the Ministry of Electronics Industry. In 1983, he served as minister and secretary of the party group. He made important contributions to the development of my country’s electronics industry. In September 1982, Comrade Jiang Zemin was elected as a member of the Central Committee at the Party’s Twelfth National Congress.

In 1985, Comrade Jiang Zemin served as mayor of Shanghai and deputy secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China. In 1987, Comrade Jiang Zemin was elected as a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the First Plenary Session of the 13th CPC Central Committee and served as Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the CPC. During his tenure as the mayor and secretary of the municipal party committee of Shanghai, Comrade Jiang Zemin led the cadres and masses in Shanghai to cheer up their spirits and explore bravely, and made major breakthroughs in Shanghai’s reform and opening up and socialist modernization. Significant progress has been made in construction and social construction. At the turn of the spring and summer of 1989, serious political turmoil occurred in our country. Comrade Jiang Zemin supported and implemented the correct decision of the Party Central Committee on opposing turmoil with a clear-cut stand, defending the socialist state power, and safeguarding the fundamental interests of the people. , to effectively maintain the stability of Shanghai.

In 1989, at the Fourth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Comrade Jiang Zemin was elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and general secretary of the Central Committee. In the same year, the Fifth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Central Committee of the Party decided that Comrade Jiang Zemin should be the chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China. In 1990, he was elected chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China at the Third Session of the Seventh National People’s Congress.

Comrade Jiang Zemin is the core of the party’s third-generation central leadership. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, serious political turmoil occurred at home and abroad, and serious twists and turns occurred in world socialism. The development of my country’s socialist cause faced unprecedented difficulties and pressures. At this important historical juncture that determines the future and destiny of the party and the country, Comrade Jiang Zemin led the party’s central leadership, closely relied on the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and clearly adhered to the four basic principles to safeguard national independence, dignity, security, and stability. , Unswervingly adhere to the center of economic construction, adhere to reform and opening up, defend the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and open up a new situation in my country’s reform, opening up and socialist modernization.

In the thirteen years from the Fourth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Central Committee of the Party to the Sixteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the international situation has changed dramatically, and the process of my country’s reform, opening up and socialist modernization has been magnificent. Under the very complicated international and domestic situation, Comrade Jiang Zemin led the party’s central leadership group, held high the great banner of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, and Deng Xiaoping Theory, adhered to the party’s basic line unswervingly, united the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and seized the opportunity , deepening reform, expanding opening up, promoting development, and maintaining stability, established the reform goals and basic framework of the socialist market economic system, and established the basic economic system with public ownership as the mainstay in the primary stage of socialism and the common development of various ownership economies and work-based economic systems. The distribution system with distribution as the main body and the coexistence of various distribution methods has formulated and implemented a series of principles and policies and major strategies to promote reform, development and stability, and has determinedly promoted economic system reform, political system reform, cultural system reform and other aspects of reform. The new situation of comprehensive reform and opening up, the implementation of the basic strategy of ruling the country by law, adhere to the policy of “peaceful reunification, one country, two systems”, realize the smooth return of Hong Kong and Macao, adhere to the independent foreign policy of peace, open up a new situation in diplomatic work, and promote the new great project of party building , promote socialist material civilization, political civilization, and spiritual civilization to achieve world-renowned new progress, and successfully push socialism with Chinese characteristics into the 21st century. Under the collective leadership of the party’s third-generation central leadership with Comrade Jiang Zemin at the core, we have calmly responded to a series of international emergencies related to my country’s sovereignty and security, overcome difficulties and risks in the political, economic and natural worlds, and guaranteed The ship of reform, opening up, and socialist modernization has always sailed in the right direction through the waves. The great achievements our party and country have made in the thirteen years since the Fourth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Central Committee of the Party are inseparable from Comrade Jiang Zemin’s great talent, key role, and superb political leadership as a Marxist statesman.

During his tenure as the chairman of the Central Military Commission, Comrade Jiang Zemin had a profound insight into and grasped the major changes in the domestic and foreign situations and the development trend of the new military revolution in the world. Thought and Deng Xiaoping’s thought on army building in the new era, created Jiang Zemin’s thought on national defense and army building, and led the modernization of national defense and army to make great achievements. Comrade Jiang Zemin emphasized that we must adhere to the principle of coordinated development of national defense construction and economic construction, and strengthen the revolutionization, modernization, and regularization of the people’s army; in accordance with the general requirements of being politically qualified, military-strength, good-style, strict discipline, and strong support, we must closely focus on The two historical issues of winning and not deteriorating, comprehensively promote the construction of the people’s army; unswervingly adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army, always put ideological and political construction at the top of our army’s various constructions, and always maintain the nature of the people’s army , true character, and style; implement the military strategic policy of active defense, promote military reform with Chinese characteristics, follow the goal of building an informationized army and winning informationized wars, unswervingly follow the road of elite soldiers with Chinese characteristics, and realize the leapfrog modernization of our military Development; implement the strategy of strengthening the military through science and technology, insist on strictly governing the military, governing the military according to the law, and building the military with diligence and thrift, explore the characteristics and laws of running the military under new historical conditions, and advance various constructions of our military with the times; deepen the reform of the national defense science and technology industry system , enhance independent innovation capabilities, accelerate the development of national defense science and technology and weaponry, and embark on a path of military modernization with less investment and higher returns; The strategy and tactics of the people’s war under high-tech conditions will consolidate the unity of the military, the government, the military and the people. All of these have long-term guiding significance for the strengthening of national defense and the modernization of the army.

Comrade Jiang Zemin adheres to the ideological line of Marxism, respects practice and the masses, accurately grasps the characteristics of the times, scientifically judges the historical position of our party, and focuses on the theme of building socialism with Chinese characteristics, in reform, development, stability, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, and party governance. A series of new ideas, new viewpoints, and new conclusions have been put forward in various aspects such as governing the country and the army, and have made outstanding contributions to upholding and developing the party’s basic theory, basic line, basic program, and basic experience. In particular, he pooled the wisdom of the whole party to create the important thought of “Three Represents”, realized the party’s guiding ideology to keep pace with the times, and reflected the great political courage and theoretical courage of a true Marxist. The important thought of “Three Represents” highlights that our party always represents the development requirements of China‘s advanced productive forces, represents the direction of China‘s advanced culture, and represents the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the Chinese people. The trend of development and the requirements of my country’s social development and progress reflect the interests and aspirations of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and grasp the fundamentals of improving the party’s ruling ability, consolidating the party’s ruling position, and fulfilling the party’s ruling mission under the new situation. The most distinctive feature and the most outstanding contribution of the important thinking of the “Three Represents” lies in the use of a series of closely related and interlinked new ideas, new viewpoints and new conclusions to further answer the questions of what is socialism and how to build socialism, and creatively Answering the question of what kind of party to build and how to build the party is the inheritance and development of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, and Deng Xiaoping Theory, which deepens our understanding of advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and strengthening party building under the conditions of the new era. awareness of the law.

Comrade Jiang Zemin attaches great importance to major strategic issues related to the cause of the party and the people. During the preparations for the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Comrade Jiang Zemin proposed that for the long-term development of the cause of the Party and the country, and for the long-term stability of the Party and the country, he would no longer hold the central leadership position and step down from the Central Committee in order to facilitate the promotion of the Party and the country’s high-level The leadership alternates between the old and the new. The Party Central Committee agreed to Comrade Jiang Zemin’s request. Considering the complex and changeable international situation at that time and the heavy tasks of national defense and army building, the First Plenary Session of the 16th CPC Central Committee decided that Comrade Jiang Zemin should remain as Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China. After the First Plenary Session of the 16th Central Committee of the Party, Comrade Jiang Zemin fully supported the work of the new central leadership with Comrade Hu Jintao as the general secretary, and did his best to fulfill the duties entrusted to him by the Party Central Committee. In 2004, Comrade Jiang Zemin, proceeding from the overall situation of the long-term development of the cause of the party and the country, voluntarily offered to resign from his position as chairman of the Central Military Commission of the party and the state, which fully demonstrated his foresight for the development of the cause of the party and the country.

After retiring from the leadership position, Comrade Jiang Zemin firmly supported and supported the work of the Party Central Committee, cared about the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and firmly supported the building of a clean and honest Party and the fight against corruption. In 2006, Comrade Jiang Zemin personally presided over the editing and approval of the first, second, and third volumes of “Jiang Zemin’s Selected Works” one by one. “Selected Works of Jiang Zemin” mainly includes the representative and original works of Comrade Jiang Zemin from the late 1980s to the beginning of the 21st century. The great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the great new project of party building provide important teaching materials.

Comrade Jiang Zemin has a far-sighted vision and assesses the situation. He always observes and thinks about problems from the perspective of the general development trend of China and the world, and the overall work of the party and the country, and constantly promotes theoretical innovation and innovation in other aspects. Comrade Jiang Zemin has firm beliefs and is decisive in dealing with affairs. He always puts the party and the people at the top of his mind, unswervingly adheres to the ideals and beliefs of communists, and has the extraordinary courage to make bold decisions and great courage to carry out theoretical innovations at critical moments. Comrade Jiang Zemin respected practice and kept pace with the times. He always firmly grasped the pulse and opportunities of the development of the times, insisted on summing up experience and finding ways based on the real-life practice of the party and the people, and pushed forward various tasks of the party and the country in a down-to-earth and pioneering manner. Comrade Jiang Zemin respects and cares for the masses, always pays close attention to the safety and well-being of the masses, and tests and promotes work based on the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the people. Comrade Jiang Zemin’s excellent character and noble demeanor will always educate and inspire us to move forward.

Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an immeasurable loss to our party, our army and our people of all ethnic groups. The Party Central Committee calls on the entire Party, the entire army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to turn grief into strength, inherit Comrade Jiang Zemin’s behest, and express our condolences with practical actions.

We must more consciously unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, adhere to the party’s basic theory, basic line, and basic strategy, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, and firmly ” Four self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance, deepen the new great project of party building in the new era, and lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution, so that our party will stick to its original mission and always Become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

We must adhere to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents” and the Scientific Outlook on Development, comprehensively implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and persist in combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s concrete reality. Combining with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, insist on emancipating the mind, seeking truth from facts, keeping pace with the times, seeking truth and being pragmatic, courageously carrying out theoretical exploration and innovation, and constantly opening up a new realm of Sinicization and modernization of Marxism in the great practice of the new era, so that contemporary Chinese Marxism radiates a more brilliant light of truth.

We must unswervingly adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhere to socialism with Chinese characteristics, insist on putting the development of the country and the nation on the basis of our own strength, firmly grasp the destiny of China‘s development and progress, and unite as one to build a society in an all-round way. We will work hard to strengthen the socialist modernized country and achieve the second centenary goal, comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and create a new form of human civilization.

We must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, firmly establish the views of the masses, implement the mass line, respect the pioneering spirit of the people, insist on doing everything for the people, relying on the people in everything, coming from the masses, going to the masses, and always maintaining the same line with the masses. The flesh-and-blood ties with the people have always breathed, shared fate, and connected hearts with the people.

We must work hard to study the important thinking of the “Three Represents”, learn from Comrade Jiang Zemin’s revolutionary spirit and style, and learn from his scientific attitude and creative spirit of using Marxist positions, viewpoints, and methods to study new situations and solve new problems, so as to make our country We will work together to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful socialist modern power.

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has condensed the painstaking efforts and struggles of generations of Communists, including Comrade Jiang Zemin. On the way forward, the entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups across the country must, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and carry forward the great spirit of party building. With firm confidence and one heart and one mind, we will work hard and forge ahead bravely, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

Comrade Jiang Zemin is immortal!