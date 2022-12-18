[The Epoch Times, December 18, 2022](Epoch Times special feature reporters Zhang Mingjian and Wang Jiayi interviewed and reported) After the death of former CCP leader Jiang Zemin, the outside world began to pay attention to the fate of Jiang’s “regent” Zeng Qinghong. China experts believe that there is no Without Jiang’s obstruction, CCP leader Xi Jinping is bound to liquidate Zeng Qinghong’s forces. At the same time, unfavorable news about Zeng Qinghong’s family business came out of China.

Epoch Times columnist Zhang Tianliang told the Epoch Times reporter on December 13, “When Jiang Zemin is dead, Zeng Qinghong is in danger.”

Before Jiang Zemin became the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, Zeng Qinghong was the deputy secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee. In June 1989, Jiang Zemin took advantage of the CCP’s “June 4th” bloody suppression of the democracy movement to climb to the position of General Secretary of the CCP. Then under the influence of Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong was promoted rapidly. In 2002, Zeng Qinghong entered the top decision-making body of the Communist Party of China as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. In 2003, she also served as the vice chairman of the Communist Party of China. In 2004, Jiang Zemin resigned from his last public post as chairman of the CCP Military Commission. In 2007, Zeng Qinghong was forced to resign from all public posts in the struggle within the party.

Although Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong left the core positions of the CCP’s power successively, the cronies that Jiang and Zeng had cultivated through them still controlled the CCP’s power machine. It was not until Xi Jinping came to power in 2012 that this situation reversed. Jiang and Zeng had a grudge.

Zhang Tianliang said that “Jiang and Zeng are one”, without Zeng Qinghong planning behind it, it would be very difficult for Jiang Zemin to win the inner-party struggle and consolidate power. He said, “Zeng Qinghong is Jiang Zemin’s regent, because Jiang Zemin’s level is indeed very poor. Whether it is in the economy or in governing the country, Jiang Zemin really has no ability.”

Not long after Jiang Zemin’s death, bad news about Zeng Qinghong’s family business, Fantasia, spread in mainland China. Fantasia is a large real estate company in China, whose founder and actual controller Zeng Baobao is Zeng Qinghong’s niece.

On December 8, “Zhihu” in mainland China published an article titled “Will Fantasia Quit the Real Estate Circle?” The article broke the news that Pan Jun, the president of Fantasia Group, had lost contact and was suspected of being “please go drink” by the relevant departments of the CCP. Tea”.

Starting from 2021, Fantasia has plummeted from its peak. In October of that year, Fantasia failed to repay the due debt of 206 million US dollars as scheduled and declared a default. At the same time, the rating agency Fitch downgraded Fantasia’s rating by four notches, from “B” to CCC-. Fitch also warned that there are uncertainties in Fantasia’s financial situation. By the end of 2022, Fantasia will need to repay nearly US$2 billion in international bonds and nearly US$1 billion in Chinese local market bonds.

Fantasia’s financial situation continues to deteriorate by the end of 2022. On November 25, Fantasia held a meeting of creditors, announcing and passing a proposal to postpone payment of principal and interest. That is: 2020 bond (second tranche) annual first bondholder meeting, the bond issuance scale of this issue is 1.543 billion yuan (approximately 221 million US dollars).

On November 29, Chinese mainland media reported that Fantasia had given up the land in Binjiang District, Hangzhou, and it is estimated that Fantasia will pay 650 million yuan (about 93 million U.S. dollars) in liquidated damages. Originally in May 2021, Fantasia won the site for 3.268 billion yuan (about 470 million U.S. dollars), planning to build a residence.

Zhang Tianliang said, “It’s hard to imagine that if Zeng Qinghong is still gaining power in the political arena, if the wind wins the wind and the rain wins the rain, Fantasia will not be rescued. This is an important signal that Zeng Qinghong has lost power.”

Zhang Tianliang said that Xi Jinping’s “anti-corruption campaign” against big figures in the party has an obvious feature – “cutting skirts”, starting from the investigation of peripheral personnel, and breaking through to the center layer by layer.

Zeng Qinghong planned and participated in an attempted coup against Xi Jinping in 2012 to seize power. After the coup was brought to light, a group of key members of the Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong factions, including then Secretary of the CCP Political and Legal Committee Zhou Yongkang, two vice chairmen of the CCP Military Commission Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, and Chongqing Municipal Party Secretary Bo Xilai were arrested and sentenced to heavy sentences.

Although many coup participants and senior members of Jiang Zeng’s faction were arrested and imprisoned, the coup mastermind Zeng Qinghong and his followers have not been liquidated, and there is still a huge threat to Xi Jinping’s governance.

During the white paper revolution that broke out in China at the end of last month, some people called for “the Communist Party to step down and Xi Jinping to step down.” Afterwards, the Xi Jinping authorities ended the extremely strict “zeroing out” policy of epidemic prevention. Yang Si, a former academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, believes that the end of “clearance” and the unblocking of society means that Xi Jinping’s epidemic prevention policy has failed, and he will face the crisis of accountability within the party.

Yang Si told The Epoch Times on December 11: “The white paper revolution forced the CCP to end the clean-up, so officials in the party who opposed the clean-up now have the upper hand. CCP Premier Li Keqiang’s attitude of being in a good mood on Mount Huangshan is evidence of this. “

On December 9, Li Keqiang led the heads of six major international economic organizations to visit Huangshan Mountain. From the videos released by the people, it can be seen that Li Keqiang said to the people around him, “An open China welcomes visitors from all sides.” Li Keqiang’s so-called “openness” is contrary to Xi Jinping’s remarks in the past.

The factions of Zeng Qinghong and Jiang Zemin are Xi Jinping’s biggest political enemies. The outside world believes that the Xi Jinping authorities are afraid that hostile forces within the party will use civil protest forces to create troubles and attack the highest level. Yang Si said, “At present, the CCP is in a precarious position due to internal and external worries. If there is any turmoil, it may fall.”

Zhang Tianliang said that Jiang Zemin committed crimes against humanity because of the suppression of Falun Gong. Jiang tied his fate to the CCP. If Jiang Zemin’s crimes were investigated, the CCP would fall. So this is also one of the main reasons why Xi Jinping used the mouse to avoid Zeng Qinghong in the “anti-corruption” campaign, because Jiang and Zeng were one.

Zhang Tianliang also said that Xi Jinping planned to investigate Zeng Qinghong in 2015, but was stopped by Jiang Zemin at that time. Jiang Zemin asked Xi Jinping to wait for her death before moving Zeng Qinghong. The situation of Zeng Baobao, the founder of Fantasia, is an important weather vane.

The CCP officially announced Jiang Zemin’s death on November 30. On December 1, the Jiang Zemin Funeral Committee led by Xi Jinping issued an announcement saying that Jiang Zemin’s memorial service will be held on the 6th, but there will be no farewell ceremony for the body (this breaks the CCP’s practice). However, on December 5, the CCP officials still held a farewell ceremony for Jiang Zemin’s body. Afterwards, Jiang’s body was cremated and his ashes were scattered in the sea.

On December 13, Professor Yuan Hongbing, a jurist based in Australia, told The Epoch Times that the reason why Xi Jinping gave Jiang Zemin a state funeral with the highest courtesy was because Zeng Qinghong and Jiang’s family forced him to do so. Due to the outbreak of the White Paper Revolution, Xi Jinping had to take an expedient measure.

Yuan Hongbing said that after Jiang died, Zeng Qinghong organized personnel to write a eulogy, and handed it over to the Xi authorities in the names of Wang Yeping and Jiang Mianheng. In her eulogy, Zeng Qinghong held Jiang high and gave him a very high evaluation, touting it to the point of being on par with Deng Xiaoping. The Jiang family also claimed that if Xi did not judge Jiang Gai’s coffin according to the content of the eulogy, then the Jiang family would arrange the funeral and mourning ceremonies by themselves.

Yuan Hongbing also believes that, after overcoming the crisis of the white paper revolution, Xi Jinping is bound to use the name of “anti-corruption” again to carry out power cleansing and economic confiscation against the remaining forces of Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong.

