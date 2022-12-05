Home News Jianghai District held an epidemic prevention and control work conference, relying on the masses to mobilize the masses to consolidate the foundation of grid prevention and control_High-tech Jianghai Information_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal
Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Chan Correspondent/Zhu Miaoxin) On December 3, after the provincial and city-wide video conference on epidemic prevention and control, Jianghai District immediately held an epidemic prevention and control work conference to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s epidemic prevention and control work conference. The spirit of a series of important instructions on prevention and control, implement the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the spirit of the provincial and municipal video and telephone conferences, listen to the report on the epidemic prevention and control work in Jianghai District, and study and deploy the next step. District Party Committee Secretary Nie Jiawei attended the meeting and delivered a speech, District Party Committee Deputy Secretary and District Mayor Zheng Danhui presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the whole region should improve their ideological understanding, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and deeply understand the significance of complete, accurate, and comprehensive adherence to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the implementation of the 20 optimization measures. Improve existing prevention and control measures, and openly and transparently link up with the work requirements of superiors. All special classes and special groups must tighten their compaction work responsibilities, implement 20 detailed optimization measures, strengthen coordination and cooperation, form a strong working force, and build an efficient, coordinated, and shared epidemic prevention command system.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to rely on grid management to further implement the epidemic prevention and control work. First, we must make every effort to implement the reporting work, give full play to the role of the smart grid, strengthen the “online + offline” “technical defense + civil air defense” investigation and control, and increase the reporting rate of personnel coming (returning) to the river. All streets and relevant departments should do a good job in the training and guidance of grid personnel, focus on improving work ability, implement work functions, make up for shortcomings and plug loopholes, consolidate the foundation of grid prevention and control, and ensure that the reporting work is effective; two things to do To ensure the humanistic care and considerate service of returning students, relevant departments should communicate with the school in a timely manner, provide point-to-point assistance, and cooperate with the grid members of each village (community) to track the needs of returning students; thirdly, rely on the grid members to do a good job To work with the masses, carry out extensive publicity and education, guide the masses to firmly establish the awareness that “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health“, do a good job in personal protection and health monitoring, support understanding and cooperation in prevention and control work; It is necessary to strengthen the new crown vaccination of the elderly, those with underlying diseases and other special groups, insist on optimizing services, strengthen mobilization, and achieve “everything that should be received”.

The meeting requested that we should follow the mass line, closely rely on the masses, mobilize the masses, collect the opinions of the masses, timely feed back the reasonable suggestions and demands of the masses to the district prevention and control office, carefully study and implement them, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, and form a social consensus ; It is necessary to do a good job in social stability, continue to optimize and improve prevention and control measures, protect the lives and health of the people to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

District leaders Zhen Ruizhu, Liu Hongjie, Cen Mingfeng, Zeng Guohua, Chen Xiaoping, Zhao Chunwang, Yuan Meilan and others attended the meeting.

