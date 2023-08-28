Jianghai District Holds Meeting to Advance Rule of Law Construction and Governance

Jiangmen District Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss Rule of Law Implementation and Construction

Jiangmen, August 24 – The Standing Committee of the Jianghai District Committee recently held a meeting to discuss the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law. The meeting also focused on the province’s promotion meeting to accelerate the construction of Shenzhen’s rule of law demonstration city and the overall rule of law work in the province. Key officials attended the meeting, including Nie Jiawei, secretary of the District Party Committee, Yu Zhijian, director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and Zou Dechang, chairman of the District CPPCC.

During the meeting, the remarkable achievements in the construction of the rule of law in Jianghai were fully acknowledged. Last year, Jianghai’s rule of law construction ranked first in the evaluation of the rule of law construction in Jiangmen. Additionally, in a quantitative evaluation of 127 counties, cities, and districts in the province, Jianghai tied for the first place in terms of law popularization and governance by law. These achievements mark the highest result achieved in many years.

The meeting emphasized the need for the entire district to improve its political standing and grasp the significance of promoting the rule of law. It called for the full implementation of a law-based government, with a particular focus on key areas and key links. The meeting also urged the acceleration of the government’s governance system and governance capabilities to support the modernization construction. The goal is to establish Jianghai as a well-known legal gathering area in Jiangmen and even the Greater Bay Area.

To achieve this, the meeting emphasized the importance of utilizing the high-quality legal service resources in Huojiang District. It highlighted the role of the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress as the only grassroots legislative contact point in the province. The aim is to ensure that the voices and perspectives of the overseas Chinese community are included in the legislative process. The meeting also stressed the need to develop foreign-related legal services, strengthen intellectual property protection, and make effective use of platforms such as the core area of “Qiaomengyuan”, the Jiangmen Center of the Shenzhen International Arbitration Court, and the Jiangmen Circuit Court of the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court. These efforts will create a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized business environment, attracting investment and providing strong legal guarantees for the high-quality development of Jianghai’s economy and society.

Additionally, the meeting called for all-out efforts to accelerate the construction of legal gathering areas. This includes promoting the Jianghai legal cluster area as a key reform project, securing funds and policy support, and strengthening institutional guarantees. The meeting also emphasized the need to implement the rule of law government at the grassroots level and attract high-quality high-end legal service institutions to settle in Jianghai.

Lastly, the meeting stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and linkage between the various departments and sub-districts. It emphasized the role of the Office of the District Party Committee for Governing the District by Law in leading and coordinating the work. By working together, the goal is to ensure the successful implementation of comprehensive governance according to the law, achieving solid results.

The meeting also discussed and considered other important matters related to the rule of law in Jianghai.

