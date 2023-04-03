Southeast Net April 3 News (Correspondent Ye Haoru)“Auntie, it is safer and more environmentally friendly to present flowers instead of setting off firecrackers.” “Everyone, please come out as soon as possible after the sweeping to avoid congestion.” At the entrance of the Jiangkou Town Cemetery in Jianyang District, a group of volunteers wearing red vests, The people who come to worship on the Ching Ming Festival are being persuaded to worship in a civilized way.

Starting from April 1, the New Era Civilization Practice Institute and the Civil Affairs Office of Jiangkou Town organized volunteers to carry out the voluntary service activity of “Civilized Sacrifice for Peace and Qingming”, guiding the masses to express their grief and cherish their loved ones in a green, civilized and safe way, and create a safe A green, civilized and peaceful Ching Ming Festival.

During the activity, the volunteers guided the residents to worship in a civilized way, and called on the masses not to set off fireworks and firecrackers, burn incense and paper during the sacrifice, advocated civilized and low-carbon sacrifices and sweeping methods such as home remembrance, writing messages, and flower sacrifices to remember relatives, and reminded the masses to park in an orderly manner vehicles to avoid congestion.

In view of the actual situation of grave-sweeping crowds, narrow roads, and many vehicles during the Qingming Festival, Nanping City Traffic Police Brigade, Jiangkou Town Urban Management Squadron and volunteers went to various intersections, road sections, and important traffic nodes to persuade uncivilized traffic and unsafe driving behavior, The guide urges everyone to drive in a civilized manner and to be courteous to people and cars, so as to effectively prevent and reduce the occurrence of road traffic accidents.