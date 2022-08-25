Jiangmen Daily News (Li Yuxi and Chen Xiaojun) Yesterday (August 24) morning, the 2022 First Emergency Management and Future City Summit and China Industrial Internet (Jiangmen) Summit sub-event – Jiangmen City Safety Emergency Industrial Park Project Centralized Signing and Construction Activities were held. The 14 projects have a total investment of 55.5 billion yuan, of which 9 start-up projects are safety emergency industrial projects with a total investment of 37.5 billion yuan.

Li Ying, Dean of the School of Emergency Management Science and Engineering, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Yi Zhongqiang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Liu Liqiang, Director of the Safety Industry Division of the Safety Production Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Deputy Division of the Civil Explosives Supervision Division of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology Chang Zhengwei, city leader Dai Gang, relevant professors and experts from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences attended the event.

Jiangmen City Safety Emergency Industrial Park has been in operation for nearly a year, and its core area, Jianghai District, aims at “landing in Jianghai, based in Jiangmen, relying on the Bay Area, and radiating Hong Kong and Macau” in accordance with the general requirements of “working every day, making progress every week, and achieving results every month”. The goal of serving the whole country is to use the power of the whole region to build a five-dimensional integrated development pattern of “safety emergency industrial park, emergency management college, emergency science experience center, Greater Bay Area emergency material reserve center, and national key laboratory”, and carry out precise investment promotion. , select and support businessmen, promote the agglomeration and settlement of safety emergency industrial projects, and hand over a satisfactory answer sheet. The projects in the construction list, such as Xinlian, Yuweishang intelligent emergency household appliances, Youju emergency equipment special engineering new materials, and Yiguang intelligent fire emergency early warning monitoring and other projects are all leading projects in the relevant subdivisions of the safety emergency industry.

The total investment of the Aerospace South China Safety Emergency Industrial Park project involved in the contract is not less than 10 billion yuan. It will focus on the general idea of ​​”incubation-acceleration-industry” to form incubators, accelerators, and industrial parks, build aerospace-specific technology innovation service platforms, and build production and life. A national-level comprehensive demonstration base for the safety and emergency response industry with organic integration of ecology; Dima Technology is a leading manufacturer of emergency special vehicles and emergency robots in China. The new project will cover emergency equipment industries such as emergency equipment, emergency communications, and new emergency materials.

The total investment of the security support project of Jiangmen City Safety Emergency Smart Industrial Park is 16.5 billion yuan, including 56 new roads, 3 primary and secondary school education supporting projects and various living supporting projects, etc. The safety emergency smart industrial park is the first demonstration to drive the development of the safety emergency industry.

Dai Gang said that this signing and groundbreaking activity is an important measure for Jiangmen to implement the decisions and deployments of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Party Central Committee, and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. Jiangmen has a solid foundation for the safety emergency industry, builds a “five-dimensional integration” safety emergency industry development pattern, and builds a high-standard safety emergency industry demonstration base. Jiangmen’s investment and entrepreneurship will jointly promote Jiangmen’s “response” and “urgent” development, and create a “Jiangmen model” for the national and provincial safety emergency industry.