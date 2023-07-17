Jiangmen City Takes Preemptive Measures to Protect Against Typhoon ‘Tali’

Jiangmen City Holds Video Conference on Typhoon Prevention Work

Jiangmen City recently held a video conference to discuss the preparations for the upcoming typhoon “Tali” and strengthen the city’s defense against the potential damages it may cause. The meeting was presided over by Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Party Secretary, and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress.

During the conference, the participants thoroughly studied and implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding flood prevention and disaster relief work. They also conscientiously followed the requirements set forth in the province’s typhoon prevention work video conference, aiming to reinvigorate and enhance the city’s typhoon defense response.

Typhoon “Tali” is expected to be the first typhoon to hit the province this year, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to western Guangdong and coastal cities and counties in the Pearl River Delta. As a South China Sea typhoon, its path remains uncertain, increasing the risks of storm surge, flooding, and geological disasters. The officials highlighted the importance of close attention and proper defense measures.

Chen Anming emphasized the need for all departments and levels of the city to implement the spirit of the province’s typhoon prevention work video conference. He urged them to maintain a state of defense, prioritize the safety and well-being of the people, and adopt preventive measures to minimize risks and safeguard lives and property.

The secretary emphasized three key areas of focus. Firstly, he stressed the goal of “zero death” and called for the strict adherence to the “six percent” requirements for typhoon prevention. This includes actively evacuating people from dangerous areas, providing shelter for fishing crews, and coordinating the safe evacuation of offshore personnel.

Secondly, Chen Anming urged the effective management of wind protection safety, ensuring that necessary precautions are taken in anticipation of heavy rainfall. This includes timely shut down of sea routes, bathing beaches, and island tourist attractions in the affected areas. Additionally, outdoor collective activities, work, and business activities should be promptly halted. Preparations for emergency rescue forces, materials, and equipment must be made in advance to quickly respond to any dangerous situations.

Thirdly, the secretary emphasized the need to allocate resources to the frontline and prioritize the responsibilities related to typhoon defense. He encouraged the officials to seize the precious time window on weekends to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to prevent wind and flood-related damages.

The video conference was attended by city leaders Zheng Xiaoyi, Cao Yang, and Lin Jiansheng. Their presence highlighted the significance that the city attaches to typhoon defense and preparedness.

With the typhoon season at its peak, Jiangmen City is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to protect the lives and property of its residents. By implementing the instructions and effectively responding to the challenges posed by typhoon “Tali,” the city authorities aim to minimize the impact of the storm and safeguard the well-being of its citizens.

