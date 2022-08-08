It is of great significance to start a new situation at the right time

The Jiangmen Global Investment Conference has aroused enthusiastic responses from all walks of life in Hong Kong. It is the first investment conference held by a mainland city in Hong Kong after the July 1st this year.

Jiangmen Daily News (Jiangmen News) The Jiangmen Global Investment Conference was held simultaneously in Hong Kong, Macau and Jiangmen on August 6. This conference is the first investment conference held by a mainland city in Hong Kong after General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Representatives from Hong Kong’s political and business circles, heads of associations, and young entrepreneurs from all walks of life participated enthusiastically. They congratulated the successful holding of the conference and felt excited and excited about it. Everyone said that the conference is at the right time, which is of positive significance for deepening the cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong, promoting the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area, and ensuring the long-term stability, prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, said in his speech that the theme of this global investment conference is “Integrating the Greater Bay Area, Going to the Future Together”, it is the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. The spirit of the important speech at the conference and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government are important measures to promote the integrated development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao and promote the high-quality economic development of Jiangmen.

Li Baozhong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Hong Kong Central Liaison Office, who attended the conference in Hong Kong, said that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. At present, Hong Kong is in a new stage from chaos to governance to governance and prosperity. Hong Kong has created a new situation and achieved new critical period of the leap. It is hoped that with the convening of the conference, the associations and villagers of Wuyi origin represented by the Hong Kong Wuyi Association can continue to give full play to their own advantages, continuously enhance their development momentum, and make greater contributions to the steady and long-term development of “One Country, Two Systems”.

“Jiangmen has a lot of folks in Hong Kong, and the two places are closely related and culturally connected. Especially with the further improvement of traffic conditions, Jiangmen can be quickly reached through the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel and the Huangmaohai Cross-sea Channel in the near future, which will further bring Jiangmen closer. The distance between Hong Kong and Hong Kong.” Liu Guoxun, a Jiangmen villager and a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council who attended the conference at the Hong Kong venue, said that Jiangmen is vigorously building the Daguang Bay Economic Zone, and this platform should be used to speed up the construction of a new industrial city in Hong Kong and Macao, and strengthen innovation in innovation. Cooperation in high-end fields such as , science and technology, and further strengthen the cooperation between the youth of the two places, so as to facilitate the innovation and entrepreneurship of Hong Kong youth in Jiangmen, and add impetus to the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Jiangmen has approved the establishment of about 7,600 Hong Kong-funded enterprises. Hong Kong businessmen are the main force of foreign investment in Jiangmen. It is the common wish of both Jiang and Hong Kong to better serve the enterprises invested in Jiang and Hong Kong and make full use of the policy resources of the two places. At this conference, the Hong Kong Productivity Council and Zhuxi Chuanggu (Jiangmen) Science and Technology Park Co., Ltd. signed a contract to build the “Jiangmen, Hong Kong and Macau Technology Transfer Center” and the “Jiangmen Hong Kong Enterprise Development Center”. Zhang Liying, chief representative of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Office of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, signed the contract on behalf of the bureau at the Jiangmen venue. She said that the construction of “Jiangmen, Hong Kong and Macau Technology Transfer Center” and “Jiangmen Hong Kong Enterprise Development Center” will help enterprises improve productivity and competitiveness, promote the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area and create a more internationally competitive modern industrial system. Gather the scientific and technological resources and advantages of Jiangmen and Hong Kong, build an efficient communication and interaction platform, and realize the transformation of innovation-driven industrial development.

Lai Shaobin, chief digital director of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, who attended the conference in Hong Kong, is even more looking forward to the cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong. In this context, the Hong Kong Productivity Council will work together with the Jiangmen Municipal Government to deepen industrial cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong, empower enterprises with innovative technologies and promote industrial upgrading.”

The prospect of cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong has also attracted young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong. Zhu Yihao, a doctoral graduate of the School of Energy and Environment of the City University of Hong Kong, started a business together with his doctoral supervisor. In the past year, the “electrical-free cooling technology” developed by his team has been widely used in outdoor scenarios such as buildings, automobiles, storage equipment, and outdoor electronic equipment that require cooling. “Jiangmen is actively planning to build a national low-carbon demonstration city, which coincides with our non-electric refrigeration technology. I hope we will have the opportunity to work with Jiangmen to promote sustainable development and a zero-carbon future, so that energy-saving innovative technology can be integrated into the daily life of the public. .” Zhu Yihao, who was invited to attend the Hong Kong venue, was full of expectations for the development of Jiangmen.

It is reported that a total of about 120 representatives from all walks of life in Hong Kong participated in the event at the Hong Kong venue. They talked about the bright prospects of cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong, and made practical suggestions and practical measures for the in-depth cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong.