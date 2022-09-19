Jiangmen Market Supervision Bureau efficiently coordinated the monitoring of retail pharmacy sentinels and ensured the needs of the masses for medication

On September 2, a local positive case of the new coronavirus appeared in Jiangmen City. In order to efficiently coordinate the monitoring role of “sentinel” of retail pharmacies and ensure the stable supply of drugs in the jurisdiction, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, in accordance with the unified deployment of Jiangmen’s epidemic prevention and control, activated the emergency response mechanism at the first time, quickly carried out supervision and inspection of retail pharmacies, and went all out. Build a strong defense line for epidemic prevention and control in the pharmaceutical field.

One isRespond quickly and comprehensively strengthen the implementation of prevention and control measures in pharmacies in epidemic-related areas. On September 2, after Xinhui District announced the discovery of local confirmed cases, the Xinhui District Market Supervision Bureau urged retail pharmacies in the district to activate a sentinel emergency response mechanism. After the local prevention and control office divided the risk areas, the market supervision department strictly implemented the “Guidelines for Sentinel Monitoring of Retail Pharmacies in Guangdong Province” (Second Edition in 2022), and urged 8 retail pharmacies in high-risk areas and 12 in medium-risk areas. Retail pharmacies have suspended the sale of 37 “Catalog” drugs, and 156 retail pharmacies in low-risk areas have done a timely, comprehensive and accurate job of registering and reporting the information of people purchasing “Catalog” drugs. As of 5:00 p.m. on September 7, retail pharmacies in low-risk areas have registered and uploaded a total of 2,803 pieces of drug purchase information; retail pharmacies in Xinhui District reported a total of 188 people with yellow codes, all of which have guided nucleic acid testing; the report found 2 people with red codes , has been reported to the territorial prevention and control office (community three-person group); 2 people with fever and 374 people who purchased medicines with other suspicious symptoms have filled out the “Guide to the medical treatment records for people who purchase medicines related to symptoms of new coronary pneumonia”, and have been directed to nearby medical facilities. Institutions (fever clinics) have made positive contributions to scientifically and accurately playing the role of “sentinel” monitoring and early warning in retail pharmacies.

two isStrengthen supervision and inspection, and consolidate the main responsibility of retail pharmacies for prevention and control. The leaders of the Municipal Bureau took the lead in setting up a supervisory group to supervise and inspect the implementation of work in various places and make unannounced inspections, form a list of problems found in hidden dangers and risks, require timely supervision and rectification, and strengthen the “retrospection” of problems to form a closed loop of rectification to ensure “sentinel points”. “Monitoring and early warning really come into play. Market supervision departments in all regions are required to implement territorial supervision responsibilities, strengthen inspection and supervision, and order rectification within a time limit, suspend business for rectification, file a case for investigation, and notify the medical insurance department for handling that fails to strictly implement the drug registration and reporting system of the “Catalogue”. Measures such as revoking the “Drug Distribution License” in accordance with the law. Since September 2, the city has inspected 347 pharmacies, and no retail pharmacies have been found that do not strictly implement prevention and control measures. (Contributed by Jiangmen Market Supervision Bureau)