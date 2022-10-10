Today (October 10), the almighty cold air that is affecting our country still exists, and the central and eastern regions of our country are still cooling on a large scale. The local temperature drop in Jiangnan and South China can reach 12°C. Tomorrow, the impact of the cold air will end. The temperature in the above-mentioned areas will gradually rise, and the temperature changes before and after are large. The public should pay attention to nowcasting and beware of catching a cold.

Today, there is still significant cooling in the central and eastern parts of Jiangnan and southern China, with a local drop of 12°C

Yesterday, affected by the cold air, some stations in southeastern Inner Mongolia and the western part of Northeast China experienced heavy precipitation that is rare in the same period. As of 14:00, gusts in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, central Inner Mongolia and other places reached 7-8, and local 9 about. The lowest temperature in Yinchuan and Xining fell below freezing for the first time this year and next year. This morning, as the cold air moved eastward and southward, the cooling range expanded southward. The monitoring showed that at 05:00 on the 10th, compared with 05:00 on the 9th, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, southern Hebei, southern Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu In northern Anhui and other places, the temperature dropped by 6~8°C, and the local drop in northern Henan was 10~12°C.

Today, the temperature in the central and southern parts of Northeast China, most of North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, eastern Jiangnan, South China, the Sichuan Basin, and the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau will drop by 4-8°C, with local cooling reaching 10-12°C.

The lowest temperature in this round of cooling will appear tomorrow morning. The 0°C temperature line will push southward to the Qinling Mountains and northern North China, and the central and eastern regions will welcome new low temperatures in a wide range. The lowest temperature in Hefei, Wuhan, Nanjing and other places will drop below 10 for the first time. °C.

Around the 11th, the influence of this all-around cold air basically ended. Although a new cold air affected the Northeast and North China from the 12th to the 13th, its cooling strength was weak, and the temperature in the central and eastern parts basically remained stable with a rising trend. The cumulative temperature rise in the Northeast is the largest, and the cumulative temperature rise in some places can reach about 10 °C. For example, in Shenyang, the highest temperature today is only 5 °C, and the highest temperature on the 15th will rise to 19 °C. Add or remove clothing, beware of colds.

The cold air is still there, and there is still obvious rain and snow in the northeast

In terms of precipitation, today, the cold air is still there, and there will be significant precipitation in the northeast. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be light to moderate snow or sleet, local heavy snow or blizzard in southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, eastern Jilin and other places; eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, southwestern and eastern Tibet, western Sichuan, western Yunnan and other places There are moderate to heavy rains in some areas. Among them, there are local heavy rains in eastern Jilin, eastern Heilongjiang and other places.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate rain in parts of most of Tibet, most of Qinghai, eastern Gansu, most of Sichuan, most of Yunnan, southern Xinjiang and the foothills of Tianshan Mountains. Among them, there will be heavy to heavy rains in southeastern Tibet.

Today, the range of precipitation in the north will be significantly reduced, but there will still be rain and snow in most of the northeast. Attention should be paid to preventing the adverse effects of low visibility and slippery roads on traffic. In addition, due to the low temperature, the roads in the above-mentioned areas are prone to icing, so the public must keep a distance and pay attention to safety when driving.