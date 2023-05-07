Jiangnan, South China and other places have heavy rainfall weather in Northwest China and more precipitation weather – Teller Report Teller Report

According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 6th to the 7th, there will be moderate to heavy rains in most of the south of the Yangtze River, southern China and other places, with heavy rains in some areas and local heavy rains; from the 6th to the 10th, there will be more precipitation in Xinjiang, the eastern part of Northwest China, and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau The weather is mainly light to moderate rain, with moderate to heavy snowfall in high-altitude mountainous areas, and local blizzards. Affected by cloudy and rainy weather and weak cold air, the temperature in the above-mentioned areas will continue to be low.

Heavy rainfall occurred in Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and other places

From 08:00 to 06:00 yesterday, heavy to heavy rains occurred in southeastern Chongqing, northeastern Guizhou, northern Hunan, central Jiangxi, southern and northeastern Zhejiang, and northern Fujian. Northeastern Guizhou, western Hunan, central Jiangxi, and northern Fujian Heavy rainstorms in some areas, local heavy rainstorms (250-280 mm) in Fuzhou, Ji’an, Yichun and other places in Jiangxi; the maximum hourly rainfall in the above-mentioned areas is 20-40 mm, and local 50-80 mm, and local thunderstorms occur in central and southern Zhejiang and northeastern Fujian windy. In addition, moderate to heavy rains occurred in northern and southern Shaanxi, central Shanxi and other places.

There are heavy rainfall in Jiangnan, South China and other places

From the 6th to the 7th, there will be moderate to heavy rains in most of Jiangnan, South China and other places, with heavy rains in some areas and local heavy rains.

It is expected that from 08:00 on May 6 to 08:00 on May 7, there will be heavy to heavy rains in parts of central and southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, central and northern Fujian, northeastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong, and central Chongqing. Among them, Fujian There were heavy rainstorms (100-110 mm) in places such as the north.

From 08:00 on May 6th to 08:00 on May 7th, parts of southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, eastern Fujian, western and northeastern Guangxi, and central and northern Guangdong will have thunderstorms of magnitude 8 to 10 or hail; central and southern Hunan Parts of China, Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, Fujian, southeastern Guizhou, central and northern Guangxi, and central and northern Guangdong will have short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly rainfall of 20-50 mm, and local areas can reach more than 60 mm. It is expected that the main impact period of strong convection will be from day to night today. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue blue warnings for heavy rain and blue warnings for strong convective weather at 06:00 on May 6.

Forecast map of heavy rainfall areas across the country (from 08:00 on May 6th to 08:00 on May 7th)

National thunderstorm gale or hail warning map (from 08:00 on May 6th to 08:00 on May 7th)

In addition, on the 6th, there were 4-5 winds in eastern Hebei, Tianjin, Liaoning, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan and other places, with gusts of 6-7; , Most of the East China Sea will have strong winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of magnitude 9.

Rainy weather in Northwest China

From the 6th to the 10th, there will be more precipitation in Xinjiang, the eastern part of Northwest China, and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, mainly with light to moderate rain. There will be moderate to heavy snow in high-altitude mountainous areas, and local heavy snow. Affected by cloudy and rainy weather and weak cold air, the temperature in the above-mentioned areas will remain low.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on May 6 to 08:00 on May 7, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of central and southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, central and northern Fujian, northeastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong, and central Chongqing. Among them, northern Fujian, etc. Locally there are heavy rainstorms (100-110 mm). Most of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, eastern Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong Peninsula, eastern Henan, eastern Zhejiang and other places have 4-6 winds. Among them, some areas in Hexi, Gansu have 6-7 winds. There will be strong winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Bohai Sea, the central and southern waters of the Yellow Sea, and the northern seas of the East China Sea.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 6th to 08:00 on May 7th)

From 08:00 on May 7 to 08:00 on May 8, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet, southwestern Sichuan Basin, central and eastern South China, and Taiwan Island. There is heavy rain (50-80mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, and eastern Zhejiang. There will be strong winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southern part of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the ocean to the east of Taiwan.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 7th to 08:00 on May 8th)

From 08:00 on May 8 to 08:00 on May 9, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and southern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, eastern and southern Qinghai, and southwestern Gansu; There were light to moderate rains in parts of , eastern Northwest China, northwestern Inner Mongolia, eastern Southwest China, western Hunan, southern South China, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of western and northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and central Liaoning.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 8th to 08:00 on May 9th)