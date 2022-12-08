Original title: Jiangsu added 41 local confirmed cases yesterday, 338 local asymptomatic infections

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 7, there were 41 newly confirmed local cases in Jiangsu (13 cases in Nanjing City; 1 case in Wuxi City; 1 case in Xuzhou City; 6 cases in Suzhou City; 3 cases in Nantong City; 1 case in Lianyungang City; 1 case in Huaian City) 1 case; 2 cases in Yancheng City; 1 case in Taizhou City; 12 cases in Suqian City, 2 of which were asymptomatic infections converted to confirmed cases), all of which were treated in isolation in designated hospitals. 338 new local asymptomatic infections (45 in Nanjing, 17 in Wuxi, 24 in Xuzhou, 20 in Changzhou, 46 in Suzhou, 11 in Nantong, 29 in Lianyungang, 28 in Huaian, 28 cases in Yancheng City, 28 cases in Yangzhou City, 30 cases in Zhenjiang City, and 32 cases in Taizhou City), all of which were under isolation medical management in designated hospitals.

There were 6 new cases of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad. There were 13 newly discharged cases (all local cases), and 499 asymptomatic infections (496 local cases and 3 imported cases) were released from isolation medical management.

The details of newly confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections will be released by the relevant districts and cities.

At present, there are 340 confirmed cases (325 local cases and 15 imported cases) in designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and 4335 asymptomatic infections (4280 local cases and 55 imported cases) under isolation medical management.

