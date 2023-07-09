Jiangsu Aims for High-Quality Development: Breakthroughs in Science, Technology, and Modernization

Xi Jinping Urges Jiangsu to Achieve Breakthroughs in Innovation and Development

Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province – During his visit to Jiangsu, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of high-quality development and called for new breakthroughs in scientific and technological innovation. His speech resonated with cadres and citizens in Changzhou City, who expressed their commitment to turning his words into action.

President Xi emphasized that the key to Chinese-style modernization lies in the modernization of science and technology. This statement has instilled confidence and determination among the local science and technology community, who are now more motivated to pursue self-reliance and improve technological capabilities.

The Changzhou Municipal Science and Technology Bureau has taken President Xi’s words to heart and plans to enhance the role of enterprises in technological innovation. They will encourage leading companies to form innovation consortiums and accelerate the breakthrough of key technologies. The bureau also aims to create an innovation ecosystem that leads high-end industrial innovation, pioneers open innovation demonstrations, and fosters global innovation vitality.

The Intelligent Manufacturing Dragon City Laboratory is leading the charge in integrating global innovation resources and focusing on industry-specific technological needs. Team members are determined to work tirelessly to advance technological innovation and integration. Their goal is to put research and development in the hands of enterprises, strengthen independent innovation capabilities, and promote the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements.

President Xi also emphasized the importance of building a solid foundation for modernization by sticking to the real economy and developing a modern industrial system. The Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology plans to enhance the advantages of a complete industrial system and support the accelerated transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry. They aim to cultivate leading backbone enterprises and promote the integrated development of large and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, they will focus on the expansion of new energy vehicles and further strengthen the agglomeration advantages in the new energy field.

In a significant milestone for the industry, representatives of nine module companies, including Trina Solar, reached a consensus on the size standardization of the new generation of photovoltaic modules. This agreement marks the end of a long-standing industry issue and provides a path to improve production efficiency, reduce manufacturing costs, and maximize value throughout the industrial chain.

President Xi highlighted the need to build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation and protect and utilize cultural heritage. The Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, and Tourism will strengthen the protection, inheritance, and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture. The city aims to participate actively in the construction of national cultural parks and promote integration between culture and tourism. Their goal is to contribute to the strength of cultural tourism and play an essential role in the modernization of Changzhou.

The Municipal Federation of Literary and Art Circles will focus on improving the aesthetic taste and humanistic quality of society. They will promote the integration of the art industry and aim to preserve the city’s excellent traditional cultural roots. By adhering to integrity and innovation, they hope to contribute literary power to the writing of Changzhou’s answer to Chinese-style modernization.

President Xi also emphasized the significance of ensuring and improving people’s livelihood and promoting the modernization of social governance. The Changzhou Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau is committed to optimizing the social security system, improving treatment, and preventing risks. They aim to create a multi-level social security system that covers the entire population and is fair, unified, safe, and sustainable.

President Xi’s visit to Jiangsu has sparked enthusiasm and commitment among the people of Changzhou. They are determined to transform his words into actions and achieve new breakthroughs in innovation and development. With a focus on technological advancement, the development of a modern industrial system, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the improvement of people’s livelihood, Changzhou City aims to contribute to the Chinese-style modernization efforts, showcasing its achievements on the global stage.

