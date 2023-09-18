Jiangsu Conducts 9th Unified Air Defense Siren Test on 92nd Anniversary of September 18th Incident

Today marks the 92nd anniversary of the September 18th Incident, a significant event in China‘s history. To commemorate this day and ensure preparedness for any future emergency situations, Jiangsu province conducted its ninth annual unified air defense siren test.

The test involved sounding 5,355 sirens simultaneously across the province. Cities took advantage of this opportunity to organize drills and publicity activities, such as population evacuation, project peacetime conversion, and the protection of important targets. Over 800,000 people, including professional civil air defense teams, participated in these activities.

To ensure maximum participation, the provincial and municipal defense mobilization departments issued an announcement to the whole society through traditional and new media one week in advance. The planned schedule included advance warnings at 10:00 a.m., followed by air raid warnings sounded 15 times in a cycle at 10:08, and a continuous air raid warning for 3 minutes at 10:16.

This year, there were new approaches to sounding the air raid sirens. Nanjing, for the first time, used the urban emergency broadcasting system to issue air defense warnings in rural areas, agriculture areas, the Ming Dynasty City Wall, and urban underground spaces. This innovative approach aimed to explore the coverage of warning sounds in urban underground spaces and enrich the means of reporting air defense warnings.

Several cities, such as Zhangjiagang, utilized various types of air defense sirens, including fixed, vehicle-mounted, and lifting sirens. The alarm sounding rate reached 100%. Additionally, public electronic screens and outdoor emergency broadcasts were used to further enhance the effectiveness of the siren test.

The sounding of air defense sirens was under the unified leadership of the military and local authorities. Many places established special command centers for unified command, ensuring efficient coordination and communication during the test.

Drills and publicity activities were organized in various locations in conjunction with the air defense alarm test. This included population evacuation, emergency sheltering, psychological protection, medical rescue, epidemic prevention, chemical prevention, fire extinguishing, emergency repairs, and more. These exercises aimed to prepare different sectors of society for potential wartime and disaster situations.

Megacities like Nanjing focused on strengthening the emergency evacuation organization methods for different types of people, including residents, students, and employees, to ensure orderly evacuation during wartime. Xuzhou City mobilized government agencies, enterprises, and institutions across the city to participate in emergency preparedness activities. Yancheng conducted an emergency rescue drill using water life-saving robots, highlighting the importance of rapid coordination in emergencies.

In Jurong, a comprehensive exercise was carried out to eliminate the consequences of air raids on an important economic target unit. Additionally, in Yangzhou City, an important economic target protection drill was conducted, involving subjects such as emergency evacuation, fire extinguishing, chemical decontamination, medical rescue, and municipal emergency repair.

Schools played a vital role in drills and publicity education. Students participated in various exercises such as simulating battlefield drills, evacuating to underground facilities, and learning about emergency rescue forces and equipment.

The annual air defense siren test serves to remind the general public of the importance of remembering history and continuously enhancing their preparedness for any emergency situations. The participation of hundreds of thousands of people across Jiangsu province reinforces the collective effort in maintaining and strengthening national defense mobilization.