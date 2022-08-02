CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government

About the naming of the 12th Jiangsu Provincial Military Region

Decision of Double Support Model City (County, District)

(July 29, 2022)

Since 2018, all parts of the province and the troops stationed in the Soviet Union have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the dual support work, and extensively and deeply carried out the dual support model city ( County, district) establishment activities, a large number of advanced models of double support have emerged, further consolidated and developed a good military-government-military-civilian unity, effectively promoted the province’s economic and social development, and effectively promoted national defense and military modernization.

In order to commend the advanced models and promote the innovative development of the province’s dual support creation work, the provincial party committee, the provincial government, and the provincial military region decided to name 13 districted cities including Nanjing City and 69 counties (cities, districts) including Pei County as “Jiangsu Province”. Double Support Model City (county, district)”, to be notified and commended.

It is hoped that the provincial double support model city (county, district) that has been named and commended will cherish the honor, make persistent efforts, and continue to open up a new situation of double support work in a new era from a new starting point. All levels of the province’s military and local governments should take the model cities (counties and districts) of the province as an example, and unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and have a profound understanding The decisive significance of “two establishments” is to strengthen the “four awareness”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, vigorously carry forward the fine tradition of double support, and do a solid job of double support in the new era, so as to carry “Strive to be an example, set an example, and be at the forefront”, the glorious mission, compose a new chapter of Jiangsu’s modernization drive of “strengthening, prosperous, beautiful and high”, and make new and greater contributions to the modernization of national defense and the military.

Attachment: List of the 12th Double Support Model City (County, District) in Jiangsu Province

(This piece is publicly released)

appendix

List of the 12th Double Support Model City (County, District) in Jiangsu Province

Jiangsu Double Support Model City (33)

Nanjing, Wuxi, Xuzhou, Changzhou, Suzhou, Nantong, Lianyungang, Huai’an, Yancheng, Yangzhou, Zhenjiang, Taizhou, Suqian, Jiangyin, Yixing, Pizhou, Xinyi City, Liyang City, Zhangjiagang City, Taicang City, Changshu City, Kunshan City, Rugao City, Hai’an City, Dongtai City, Yizheng City, Gaoyou City, Danyang City, Jurong City, Yangzhong City, Taixing City, Jingjiang City, Xinghua City city

Shuangyong Model Counties in Jiangsu Province (11)

Pei County, Rudong County, Donghai County, Guanyun County, Xuyi County, Jinhu County, Sheyang County, Binhai County, Xiangshui County, Sihong County, Siyang County

Jiangsu Double Support Model Area (38)

Xuanwu District of Nanjing, Qinhuai District of Nanjing, Gulou District of Nanjing, Jiangning District of Nanjing, Jianye District of Nanjing, Qixia District of Nanjing, Yuhuatai District of Nanjing, Liuhe District of Nanjing, Gaochun District of Nanjing, Binhu District of Wuxi , Xinwu District of Wuxi City, Liangxi District of Wuxi City, Huishan District of Wuxi City, Yunlong District of Xuzhou City, Tongshan District of Xuzhou City, Quanshan District of Xuzhou City, Gulou District of Xuzhou City, Xinbei District of Changzhou City, Wujin District of Changzhou City, Changzhou City Zhonglou District, Tianning District of Changzhou City, Wujiang District of Suzhou City, Wuzhong District of Suzhou City, Gusu District of Suzhou City, Haimen District of Nantong City, Chongchuan District of Nantong City, Haizhou District of Lianyungang City, Ganyu District of Lianyungang City, Huaian City Huai’an District, Huai’an City’s Huaiyin District, Huai’an City’s Qingjiangpu District, Yancheng City’s Yandu District, Yancheng City’s Dafeng District, Yangzhou City’s Guangling District, Yangzhou City’s Jiangdu District, Zhenjiang City’s Dantu District, Taizhou City’s Jiangyan District, Suqian City Sucheng District

Issued by the General Office of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee on July 29, 2022