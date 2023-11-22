Jiangsu “Tiger” Zhang Jinghua was sentenced. He once kept a female host and was reported by his ex-wife | Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee | Deputy Secretary | Nanjing Secretary

Former Deputy Secretary of the Jiangsu Province Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

Former deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Province of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Jinghua, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on November 21, 2023, for accepting bribes. Zhang was also fined 4 million yuan (RMB).

The scandal surrounding Zhang Jinghua involved illegal activities related to project contracting, project development, and job promotion from 2008 to 2021, during his various positions within the Jiangsu Provincial Government.

Zhang’s downfall was triggered by a string of reports, including allegations of infidelity, financial misconduct, and abuse of power. Zhang divorced his first wife after becoming the secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, and subsequently married a woman more than 20 years younger than him.

Zhang is the latest high-level official in Jiangsu to be investigated for corrupt practices. Prior to his dismissal, there had been multiple reports against him, including claims of using his mistress and family members to register multiple companies, transfer state funds, and launder money into his own pocket.

The scandal also involved rumors of extramarital affairs with a female host at the Jiangsu Radio and Television Center, creating a social media frenzy. Zhang’s extravagant spending habits further fueled the controversy. A 10-hour birthday light show costing over 6 million yuan, to celebrate the birthday of the female host, grabbed headlines and fueled increased scrutiny.

In addition to his personal indiscretions, Zhang was also implicated in providing financial opportunities to his brother-in-law utilizing his political influence.

Following his sentencing, Zhang Jinghua was the subject of a feature film released by the Chinese Communist Party’s official media, which revealed further details about his illicit activities.

The corruption scandal involving Zhang Jinghua has once again highlighted the issue of graft and misconduct within the Communist Party, emphasizing the ongoing struggle against corruption at the highest levels of government.

This article was written by Tang Zheng, with editing by Zhu Xinrui.

