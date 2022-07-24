Jiangxi: Continue to write the new glory of the red earth holy land

[Endeavoring a new journey, a new era of meritorious deeds, an extraordinary decade]

Guangming Daily reporter Hu Xiaojun Guangming Daily correspondent Xue Bin

On July 18, the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China held an economic operation analysis meeting. A set of figures reported at the meeting was eye-catching: in the first half of 2022, the growth rate of Jiangxi’s main economic indicators continued to rank among the top in the country, of which GDP growth rate ranked third Ranked first in the growth rate of total retail sales of social consumer goods; the province’s industrial added value increased by 7.4%, and fixed asset investment increased by 10.6%, higher than the national average; the province’s livelihood expenditure was 294.15 billion yuan, accounting for 79% of the total expenditure. %; the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents increased by 5% and 6.9% respectively.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited Jiangxi twice, drawing a blueprint for the reform and development of Jiangxi in the new era. In the past ten years, more than 45 million sons and daughters of Ganpo have resolutely shouldered the mission and responsibility of “setting an example and striving for the first” with gratitude, forge ahead, and responsibility, and promoted economic and social development and party building. Achievement, continue to write the glory of the new era of the red earth holy land.

Clear waters and lush mountains in Jing’an County, Jiangxi Province.Photo by Jing Xuan/Guangming Pictures

1. From the main battlefield of poverty alleviation to a new digital highland

A few months ago, Ouyang Depeng, a poverty-stricken household in Shangtian Village, Chengjiang Town, Taihe County, Jiangxi Province, was worried that he could not find a job. Thanks to the timely introduction of the Taihe County Human Resources and Social Security Department’s policy to promote stable employment and employment of the poverty-stricken labor force, Ouyang Depeng has now been successfully employed.

“If the poverty-stricken households have no income for a long time, there is still the risk of returning to poverty.” Guo Xiaodong, director of the Taihe County Employment and Entrepreneurship Service Center, said, “We strive to stabilize the poverty-stricken labor force in the enterprise and the post, and achieve a stable increase in income.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, following the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions of “Poverty alleviation and poverty alleviation measures and work must be precise, and policies must be implemented according to households and people, and help to the point and the root, and not to be large and small”. Jiangxi dispatched 12,000 first secretaries, 39,000 village workers, and 302,000 cadres in pairs to help them to launch a general attack on absolute poverty. By 2020, all 25 poverty-stricken counties in the province will be removed, and 3,058 poverty-stricken villages will be withdrawn. The per capita disposable income of residents will double from 2010, and the battle against poverty will be won as scheduled.

In the new era, Jiangxi has reached a consensus: poverty alleviation is not only to solve the temporary problem of food and clothing for the poor, but more importantly, to further develop productive forces and provide more opportunities for the people to increase their income.

At the China (Nanchang) VR Industry Base in Honggutan District, Nanchang City, the professional technicians of Nanchang Diamond Information Technology Co., Ltd. are making final preparations for the delivery of a “VR + education” product. “In the first five months of 2022, we have achieved sales revenue of more than 13 million yuan, and it is expected that this year’s annual sales will exceed 30 million yuan.” said Su Hengjun, chairman of Diamond Information.

Today, the digital economy has become a new main battlefield for Jiangxi’s development.

At the beginning of 2022, Jiangxi will hold a development and reform double “No. 1 project” promotion conference, and upgrade the two tasks of digital economy development and business environment optimization to the province’s development and reform double “No. 1 project”. In the first five months of 2022, the core industries of the digital economy above designated size in Jiangxi achieved revenue of 339.19 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.6%, showing a good trend of sustained and rapid development.

“The current digital economy is growing rapidly and innovating rapidly, and the fierce competition in the region is strong.” Wu Jianghui, secretary of the Honggutan District Committee, said that there are now 4,562 digital economy enterprises in Honggutan District, accumulating sufficient development potential.

An automatic harvester works in a rice field in Zhaojia Village, Minhe Town, Jinxian County, Jiangxi Province.Photo by Ma Yue/Bright Pictures

2. Living up to the “Jiangxi Answer Sheet” of green water and green mountains

Ganjiang River, the mother river of Jiangxi.

Since 2021, the “water giant panda” finless porpoise has frequently appeared in the Ganjiang River section of Yuyu Village, Yangzizhou Town, Nanchang City.

“A finless porpoise eats about 10% of its own weight in fish a day, and it also has high requirements for the water quality of its living environment.” Dai Nianhua, a researcher at the Jiangxi Academy of Sciences, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Provincial Society of Ecology, said that the finless porpoise’s activity proves The waters are rich in fish resources, the phenomenon of overfishing has been curbed, and the results of the “ten-year fishing ban” have begun to appear.

The reappearance of finless porpoises has become a reflection of the improvement of the ecological environment of the Ganjiang River Basin; the changes of the Ganjiang River reflect the vivid practice of green development in Jiangxi.

In recent years, Jiangxi has thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, placed the restoration of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River in an overwhelming position, and at the same time built an ecological economic system of industrial ecologicalization and ecological industrialization, opening up a path from lucid waters to lush mountains. The transformation channel to Jinshan and Yinshan.

Walking in Jiangxi, the “Jiangxi Model” of Beautiful China is showing a new atmosphere.

More than a century ago, the specialty dog ​​Gunao tea from Suichuan, Jiangxi, crossed the ocean and came to the Panama Pacific International Exposition in the United States. The boiling water poured into the cup, the fragrance of the tea overflowed, and everyone was shocked. Gougunao Tea won the gold medal of the exposition in one fell swoop. Today, Suichuan County is promoting the high-quality development of the industry by “building the county with tea”. By the end of 2021, the county’s tea gardens will cover an area of ​​290,000 mu, with a comprehensive output value of 2.381 billion yuan.

When you open the door, you can see green water and green mountains. Lan Xianhua, an ecological forest ranger in Zhuangkengkou Village, Wudoujiang Township, Suichuan County, is full of pride. He said: “The ecology has become better now, and there are more wild animals. Whenever I see wild animals, I never disturb them, for fear that they will fall and get hurt when they run away.”

People live up to the green hills, and the green hills will certainly live up to people.

“At present, the forest coverage rate in the province is stable at 63.1%, and the national forest cities and garden cities are fully covered by districts and cities. In 2021, the proportion of days with good air in the province will be 96.1%, and the water quality rate of the national examination section will be 95.5%. The ecological environment quality will maintain the national level. In the forefront.” Yi Lianhong, secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee, said that now in Ganpo, “open the window to see the green, push the door to see the scenery”, and wherever she goes, there are beautiful pictures that make people feel refreshed.

3. Sunflowers bloom on red soil

“This is the receipt that Jiangxi people donated to the uprising army from the Revolutionary Soldiers Committee of the Former Enemy at the time. Next to it is its reply letter, which is a national first-class cultural relic…” Zhang Ziyi is a fifth-grade student of Zhushi School in Nanchang City. Three years ago, he In the August 1st Uprising Memorial Hall as a small docent. Today, he is not only a member of the school’s “Little Young Miao” Red Scarf Propaganda Group, but also the head of the youth group of the 100-person Propaganda Group of the Eighth One Righteous.

In the Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum, there is also a vigorous “Red Scarf Volunteer Service Team”. “Children who grew up in Jinggangshan received traditional education about the history of Jinggangshan struggle and Jinggangshan spirit. They used their own language and from their own perspective to carry out voluntary explanation activities in Jinggangshan, exporting revolutionary traditional education to people who came to visit Jinggangshan.” Yuan Haixiao, director of the Jinggangshan Revolution Museum, said.

Jiangxi is a red earth holy land soaked in the blood of countless revolutionary martyrs, and a land full of red memories. The red culture here is rich and the red connotation is rich. It is “a red museum without walls”. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Jiangxi has established and improved the platform carrier for the transmission of red blood from generation to generation, and improved the long-term mechanism for the inheritance of red genes. The overall protection level of red resources is at the forefront of the country.

“Jiangxi is rich in treasures, outstanding people, rich in red, green, and ancient culture, and is magnificent.” said Zhuang Zhaolin, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and head of the Propaganda Department. At the beginning of 2022, Jiangxi held a conference on promoting the construction of a strong cultural province, proposing to further “strengthen” red, polish “bright” patina, “sound” green, in-depth polishing and intensive cultivation, to form a cultural brand with distinctive Jiangxi characteristics and create a shining “Jiangxi Logo”.

Ten years of wind and rain, ten years of courageous progress. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Jiangxi’s comprehensive strength has achieved a great leap, a great burst of power and vitality, a great improvement of the urban and rural environment, a great improvement of people’s livelihood and well-being, and a great optimization of the political ecology.

Today’s land of Ganpo is full of rapid changes, showing a thriving and vigorous new atmosphere. The sons and daughters of Ganpo are working together to speed up the high-quality leap-forward development of Jiangxi, and join hands to write a splendid chapter of building a socialist modern Jiangxi in an all-round way.

【2012】

●The province’s GDP is 1,294.85 billion yuan

●The province’s total grain output is 41.7 billion catties

●The total retail sales of social consumer goods is 400.62 billion yuan

●The per capita disposable income of urban residents is 19,860 yuan

●The per capita disposable income of rural residents is 8,103 yuan

Data source: Jiangxi Provincial Bureau of Statistics

【2021】

●The province’s GDP is 2,961.97 billion yuan

●The province’s total grain output is 43.85 billion catties

●The total retail sales of social consumer goods was 1,220.67 billion yuan

●The per capita disposable income of urban residents is 41,684 yuan

●The per capita disposable income of rural residents is 18,684 yuan

Data source: Jiangxi Provincial Bureau of Statistics

“Guangming Daily” (July 24, 2022, version 05)

