Jiangxi launches four-level emergency response to flood control – Flood disasters occur in some areas_Hangzhou Net

Jiangxi launched a four-level emergency response to flood control and flood disasters occurred in some areas

Chinanews.com, Nanchang, May 6th (Zhu Ying) Affected by the strong southwest jet stream and cold air at low altitudes, strong convective cooling weather has hit Jiangxi. The Jiangxi Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters (hereinafter referred to as “Jiangxi Provincial Defense Command”) issued a notice on the 6th to start the four-level emergency response to flood control. This is the first time Jiangxi has started flood control emergency response this year.

In view of the current flood control situation, according to the “Jiangxi Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Emergency Plan”, the Jiangxi Provincial Defense Index decided to start the four-level flood control emergency response from 9:00 on May 6. Jiangxi requires all localities and departments to do a good job in flood prevention in accordance with the division of responsibilities and the provisions of the plan.

As one of the three major rainstorm areas in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, frequent floods and the threat of flood disasters have always been Jiangxi’s heaviest worries. On the afternoon of May 5, the Jiangxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued an orange rainstorm warning. The Fuhe Hydrology and Water Resources Monitoring Center issued a yellow flood warning on the 6th.

It is understood that due to the impact of heavy rainfall, floods occurred in Tonggu County and Zhangshu City of Yichun City, and floods occurred in Liangshan Town, Yushui District, Xinyu City. After the dangerous situation occurred, various localities and departments coordinated and cooperated to actively deal with it and eliminate the dangerous situation.