Jiangxi Police: Hu Mouyu’s blood type is O, not the panda blood spread on the Internet

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-02 11:10

CCTV news client reported that on February 2, 2023, the Jiangxi province, city, and county joint work team held a press conference in Qianshan County, Shangrao City to report the investigation of the Hu Mouyu incident.

Hu Mansong, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department, and the leader of the steering group of the Provincial Public Security Department, introduced at the press conference that after the disappearance of Hu Mouyu, a small number of people maliciously fabricated and spread false information for eyeballs, hype, and profit-making. , Splicing and concocting false videos, causing bad effects. For example, Hu Mouyu’s panda blood is widely spread. After testing, Hu Mouyu’s blood is O type, not the RH negative blood reported on the Internet; regarding the problem of Hu Mouyu’s corpse’s feet parallel to the ground, after on-site investigation, Hu Mouyu’s two The foot is naturally drooping; the place of discovery is not the first scene, and the corpse was hung in the woods later. After investigation and visits, on-site investigation, autopsy, physical evidence inspection and identification, etc., it is determined that Hu Mouyu hanged himself, and the place where the body was found is Raw first scene. At present, the public security organs have sorted out and grasped more than 120 kinds of false information in five categories including fabricating false facts, making false scenes, concocting false recordings, splicing surveillance videos, and impersonating parties involved in incidents, and have cracked down on a small number of people who intentionally fabricate and spread rumors according to law. .