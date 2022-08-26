On August 25, the Provincial Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group held a collective study meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech. He emphasized that the whole province should continue to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, deeply understand and grasp the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, and improve political standing. Strengthen political responsibility, adhere to learning, thinking and practice, promote learning to promote action, and effectively transform the learning results into the actual results of the comprehensive construction of the “six Jiangxi”.

Ye Jianchun, Wu Hao, Zhuang Zhaolin, Shi Wenbin, Huang Xizhong, Luo Xiaoyun made speeches at the study meeting, and Wu Zhongqiong and other members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee made written speeches. Everyone adheres to the combination of theory and practice, the integration of history and reality, and the combination of their respective fields and work. Everyone said that they should deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, focus on the goal and requirements of “being an example and striving to be the first”, strengthen the heart of loyalty, forge the soul of faith, work hard, move forward bravely, and concentrate on strength. Build a socialist modernized Jiangxi in an all-round way.

When talking about her learning experience, Yi Lianhong pointed out that the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels fully demonstrated the great leader’s grand strategy. , the power of truth of great ideas, the bright future of great roads, the inspiration of mission of great dreams and the character image of great political parties, I deeply feel General Secretary Xi Jinping’s strong political responsibility, historical responsibility, strong personality strength, practical strength, profound people Feelings, patriotism.

Regarding the in-depth study and implementation of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, Yi Lianhong emphasized,

——We must learn with emotion and strive to learn a purer background of loyalty. Comprehensively and systematically read the original works, study the original texts, understand the principles, deeply understand the theoretical logic, historical logic and practical logic of the “two establishments”, and always maintain absolute loyalty to the party. We must speak clearly about politics. Whenever General Secretary Xi Jinping has an order and the Party Central Committee has a plan, it must be implemented without compromise as soon as possible to see results. Vigorously publicize the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, tell the stories of the Communist Party of China, the stories of China, and the stories of Jiangxi, and encourage the cadres and masses of the province to listen to the party more firmly and consciously. Thanks to the party, go with the party.

——With faith, try to learn more firm ideals and beliefs. Deeply comprehend the firm beliefs and beliefs contained in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, focus on building a solid foundation, build a strong foundation, be devout and persistent, and be faithful and profound. Adhere to the spirit of studying the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping and put it into the historical process of the Sinicization of Marxism to understand, constantly deepen the understanding of the laws of the Communist Party of In the historical mission and goal of struggle, we should build a solid foundation in constant learning and new ones, and strengthen our beliefs through deep learning and comprehension.

——We must learn with our mission and work hard to develop a stronger sense of responsibility. Accurately understand and grasp the positions, viewpoints and methods contained therein, vigorously promote the Marxist style of study that combines theory with practice, have the courage to take responsibility, be good at action, and dare to fight, and strive to create achievements worthy of the party, the people, and history. Adhere to the highest benchmark, the best focus, and the best anchoring, adhere to “do the best, do the best”, and act with first-class standards. Always maintain a high-spirited state, devote all your thoughts and energy to starting a business, do your best to make things happen, and strive to strive for “first-class work” in the innovation era.

——Learn with the original intention, and strive to learn a more sincere feeling for the people. Always adhere to the supremacy of the people, stand firm on the people’s stand, deeply practice the people-centered development philosophy, speed up the improvement of the shortcomings of people’s livelihood security, and continuously satisfy the people’s yearning for a better life. Follow the party’s mass line in the new era with heart and emotion, learn from the people with an open mind, and be good at asking the people for government, needs, feelings, and plans through the Internet and other channels, so as to better listen to the voices of the people, Respect and conform to the will of the people. Do everything possible to do a good job of people’s livelihood, effectively solve the problems that the people are anxious and long for, and strive to let the people see the changes and get benefits.

——We must learn with awe, and strive to learn a more clean political character. Vigorously carry forward the spirit of the great party building and Jinggangshan spirit, the spirit of the Soviet area, and the spirit of the Long March, unswervingly promote the construction of Jiangxi with diligence and integrity, and accelerate the construction of a better political ecology that is more upright, healthy and progressive. Resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of strictly governing the party in an all-round way, adhere to the main tone of strictness unswervingly, continue to deepen the work of promoting reforms in the Xiao Yi case and the Gong Jianhua case, and fight the tough and protracted battle for the construction of party style and clean government and the fight against corruption. Party members and cadres at all levels must always cultivate the morality of governance, always think about the harm of greed, always be self-disciplined, and resolutely build an ideological dam against corruption and change, so as to maintain the political character of the Communists forever.