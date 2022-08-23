Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Announcement Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022
Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Announcement Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 23 08: 57

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (in Guixi City, Yingtan City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 22, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,425 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,403 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 22, 2022, there are 21 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 22, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 22, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022, 7 new cases of local asymptomatic infections (7 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City) were added in Jiangxi Province, and 13 cases of medical observation were released (11 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City) Xi City; 1 case in Yichun City, in Fengcheng City; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 22, 2022, there are 182 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 23, 2022

