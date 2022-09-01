Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 31. On August 31, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the CIFTIS is an important platform for China to expand opening up, deepen cooperation and lead innovation, and has made positive contributions to promoting the development of the global service industry and trade in services. China insists on promoting high-quality development with high-level opening up, continuously relaxes market access in the service sector, improves the level of openness to cross-border service trade, expands the functions of an opening-up platform, and strives to build a high-standard service industry opening system.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China is willing to work with other countries in the world to adhere to genuine multilateralism, adhere to inclusiveness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and work together to promote an open and shared service economy, so as to inject impetus into the recovery and development of the world economy.

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held in Beijing from August 31st to September 5th, with the theme of “Service Cooperation to Promote Development, Green Innovation and Embracing the Future”, co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government.