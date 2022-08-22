News from this newspaper (special correspondent Dai Yuehua) On August 19, the fifth Chinese Doctor’s Day Celebration Conference in Jiangxi Province was held in Nanchang City. In the letter of condolences, the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government fully affirmed the positive contributions made by medical workers in the province to actively participate in the reform and development of health care and epidemic prevention and control, and hope that medical workers in the province will do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and accurate manner. All relevant departments in various regions continue to strengthen the construction of the province’s physician team, strengthen the legal protection of physicians’ practice, and enhance the sense of security, gain, and happiness of medical workers in their practice.

Wang Shuijing, secretary of the party group and director of the Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Commission, said at the celebration meeting that the vast number of medical workers in the province must adhere to the people first and life first, continuously improve medical technology and medical technology, improve service quality, promote medical ethics and medical style, and strive to be epidemic prevention. The pioneer of control, the guardian of life and health, the practitioner of integrity and innovation, and the builder of healthy Jiangxi, laying a solid healthy foundation for everyone to enjoy a better life. Health departments at all levels in the province should vigorously create a strong atmosphere of respecting doctors and health care in the whole society, implement various measures to care for and care for medical personnel with heart and soul, and be a strong backing for medical workers in the province.