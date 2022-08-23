News from this newspaper (special correspondent Xu Yajin) Recently, the seminar on “Inheriting the Red Gene, Continuing the Red Bloodline” and “People’s Health and Health Starts From Here” sponsored by the Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Commission and undertaken by the Provincial Patriotic Health and Health Promotion Center was held at Jinggangshan held.

Wang Shuijing, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Commission, attended the meeting and pointed out that the people’s health and health cause starts from Jiangxi, the Republic’s health and health department was born in Jiangxi, and the great “red doctor spirit” was formed in Jiangxi, Jiangxi is the people’s health and health cause. “Root” and “Soul”. The Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Commission’s party group carefully sorted out the development process of people’s health and health, and carefully compiled the red book “People’s Health and Health Starts Here”. The publication of this book will play an important role in studying the history of red health, spreading the culture of red medicine, and guiding the high-quality development of health care in the new era.

“People’s Health Starts From Here” was edited by the Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Commission, and experts from China‘s Jinggangshan Cadre College, Gannan Medical College, Nanchang Medical College and other units participated in the compilation. Development, establishment and development process. Yang Jianli, executive deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the organs directly under the National Health and Health Commission, and Sun Wei, editor-in-chief of Health News, attended the meeting.