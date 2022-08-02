Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="495642" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="495642" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 02 08: 57

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province; 2 new cases were cured and discharged, all in Nanchang City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 1, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,397 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,395 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 1, 2022, there is 1 local hospitalized confirmed case in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 1, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 imported confirmed cases and a total of 37 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 1, 2022, there are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 3 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 1, 2022, 2 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported in Jiangxi Province. In Nanchang City, they were all found by centralized isolation screening; 5 cases were released from isolation medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on August 1, 2022, there are 21 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on May 24, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 2, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

The marine biologist: “And without more algae, even...

In Northeast China, there is more rainfall in...

Rector Pinton: “A sharp mind and a friend...

The Municipal Bureau held a symposium to celebrate...

Lampa and the GLB Group join forces to...

The girlfriend unloads Ferlazzo: “He was wrong, he...

The CPPCC held the 13th Party Group (Expanded)...

Zaia: “A fine and concrete pen, always respecting...

The Ministry of National Defense held a grand...

Giorgetti: 1.2 million subscribers to the new register...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy