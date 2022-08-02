From 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province; 2 new cases were cured and discharged, all in Nanchang City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 1, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,397 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,395 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 1, 2022, there is 1 local hospitalized confirmed case in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 1, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 1, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 imported confirmed cases and a total of 37 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 1, 2022, there are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 3 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 1, 2022, 2 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported in Jiangxi Province. In Nanchang City, they were all found by centralized isolation screening; 5 cases were released from isolation medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on August 1, 2022, there are 21 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 2, 2022