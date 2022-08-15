Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="507884" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="507884" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 15 08: 57

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

At 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province, in Fengcheng, Yichun City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 14, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,419 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 14, 2022, there are 22 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province, 1 new case was cured and discharged, and 1 new case was released from medical observation. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 14, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 42 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 14, 2022, there are 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 14, 2022, 52 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases in Nanchang City, all in Qingyunpu District; 44 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 3 cases in Yichun City, All are in Fengcheng City; 3 cases in Shangrao City, all in Yushan County), 1 new case was released from isolation and medical observation. As of 24:00 on August 14, 2022, there are 152 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  The Party Committee of Jia Vocational College held a special democratic life meeting on party history learning and education: loyally support the "two establishments", faithfully practice the "two maintenances", and work hard to take the road to the new era

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 15, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Marina di Ravenna, boys denounce: “Left out of...

Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan and other places have convective...

Lampedusa, ten landings in one day. Hotspot in...

High-speed traffic police carry out the second national...

Appeal for the climate, sprint of adhesions: “100%...

Giorgio Brizio: “” It will be a vote...

The 6th Silk Road International Expo opens –...

Brothers aged 12 and 13 stab, with their...

ȫů ¼ܳΪ³̬ _йҾŻ

Bitonto, baby gang surrounds and beats a restaurateur...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy