At 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province, in Fengcheng, Yichun City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 14, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,419 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 14, 2022, there are 22 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 14, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province, 1 new case was cured and discharged, and 1 new case was released from medical observation. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 14, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 42 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 14, 2022, there are 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 14, 2022, 52 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases in Nanchang City, all in Qingyunpu District; 44 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 3 cases in Yichun City, All are in Fengcheng City; 3 cases in Shangrao City, all in Yushan County), 1 new case was released from isolation and medical observation. As of 24:00 on August 14, 2022, there are 152 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 15, 2022