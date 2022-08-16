Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="508739" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="508739" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 16 08: 57

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (in Guixi City, Yingtan City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,420 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 15, 2022, there are 23 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province, and 1 new case was cured and discharged. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 15, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad, all of whom received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022, 29 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (22 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 4 in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng City; 3 in Shangrao City, all in in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 15, 2022, there are 181 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 15, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 16, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Covid, the UK is the first country to...

Guangdong added 6 new local confirmed cases yesterday,...

Interior Ministry, crimes increase: 125 women killed, more...

Drugs at the time of the pandemic: from...

Glass in tiramisu and plastic in frankfurters: products...

Covid Italia, the bulletin of 15 August 2022:...

Venice, a one year and eight months old...

Changping, Beijing added 2 infected people, determined to...

Car hits the child and jumps him ten...

The 12-year-old from Aosta is killed when hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy