From 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (in Guixi City, Yingtan City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,420 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 15, 2022, there are 23 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province, and 1 new case was cured and discharged. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 15, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad, all of whom received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 15, 2022, 29 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (22 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 4 in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng City; 3 in Shangrao City, all in in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 15, 2022, there are 181 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 16, 2022