Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 2, 2022
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 2, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 2, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 2, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 03 08: 57

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on August 2, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 2, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,397 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,395 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 2, 2022, there is 1 confirmed local hospitalized case in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 2, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 2, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 37 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 2, 2022, there are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 2, 2022, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was added in Jiangxi Province. In Nanchang City, it was found for centralized isolation screening; 5 cases were released from isolation medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on August 2, 2022, there are 17 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are under quarantine medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 3, 2022

