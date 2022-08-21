From 0-24:00 on August 20, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 2 new cases were cured and discharged (2 cases in Yichun City, both in Fengcheng). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 20, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,423 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,398 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 20, 2022, there are 24 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 20, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 20, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 20, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 20, 2022, 8 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (7 cases in Yingtan City, including 1 case in Yuehu District, 6 cases in Guixi City; 1 case in Fuzhou City, in Dongxiang District), 9 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (7 cases in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng City; 2 cases in Shangrao City, all in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 20, 2022, there are 213 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 21, 2022