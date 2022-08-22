From 0-24:00 on August 21, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (in Guixi City, Yingtan City), and 5 new cases were cured and discharged (4 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 in Yichun City) For example, in Fengcheng). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 21, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,424 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,403 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 21, 2022, there are 20 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 21, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 21, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 21, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on August 21, 2022, 7 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added in Jiangxi Province (6 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Fuzhou City, in Dongxiang District), and 32 cases were released from isolation and medical observation. (2 cases in Nanchang City, all in Qingyunpu District; 25 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 5 cases in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng). As of 24:00 on August 21, 2022, there are 188 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 22, 2022