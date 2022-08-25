Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="517620" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="517620" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 25 09: 25

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0 to 24:00 on August 24, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case (in Guixi City, Yingtan City) was added in Jiangxi Province, and 8 cases were cured and discharged (all in Guixi City, Yingtan City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,428 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,417 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 24, 2022, there are 10 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 24, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022, 25 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases imported from outside the province in Nanchang City, all in Anyi County; 23 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City), lifted 44 cases were quarantined for medical observation (36 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 7 cases in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng City; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 24, 2022, there are 139 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on February 26, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 25, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Poyang Lake has become a “prairie” Expert: China’s...

Theft of 10 thousand euros in a distributor,...

A number of measures to serve summer travel,...

The rape drug is sent home, a Treviso...

West Nile, the identikit of the seriously ill:...

Guangzhou held a video scheduling meeting to defend...

Too loud noises, protest residents and a shopkeeper:...

Double improvement in the quantity and quality of...

Mom in Treviso, unchanged subscription prices, discounts for...

Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Sek-yue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy