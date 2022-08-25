From 0 to 24:00 on August 24, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case (in Guixi City, Yingtan City) was added in Jiangxi Province, and 8 cases were cured and discharged (all in Guixi City, Yingtan City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,428 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,417 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 24, 2022, there are 10 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 24, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022, 25 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases imported from outside the province in Nanchang City, all in Anyi County; 23 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City), lifted 44 cases were quarantined for medical observation (36 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 7 cases in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng City; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 24, 2022, there are 139 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 25, 2022