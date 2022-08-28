Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 27, 2022
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 27, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 27, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 27, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 28 08: 58

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on August 27, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 27, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,430 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,422 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 27, 2022, there are 7 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 27, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 27, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 27, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on August 27, 2022, 24 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (19 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 5 cases in Shangrao City, all in Xinzhou District), released from medical observation 24 (22 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Yichun City, in Fengcheng City; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 27, 2022, there are 129 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 28, 2022

