Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="499705" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="499705" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 06 08: 57

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,397 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 5, 2022, there were no local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 37 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 5, 2022, there are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province; 3 new cases were released from medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on August 5, 2022, there are 7 cases of local asymptomatic infection in the province, all of which are under quarantine medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on February 25, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 6, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Landslide between Oyace and Bionaz, isolated Valpelline

Castelfranco hiker glides for tens of meters along...

What changes has the Taiwan crisis brought to...

Salvini is the playmaker and books the seats...

Covid in Fvg: 934 new infections and 2...

Hebei Shijiazhuang Prison guards attacked two dead and...

The fraternal embrace of the city of Belluno...

National fitness and walking to forge ahead hand...

Bad weather: evacuated hotels and houses in Val...

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope August 4/10 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy