From 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,397 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 5, 2022, there were no local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 37 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 5, 2022, there are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province; 3 new cases were released from medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on August 5, 2022, there are 7 cases of local asymptomatic infection in the province, all of which are under quarantine medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 6, 2022