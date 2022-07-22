From 0 to 24:00 on July 21, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province, in Nanchang City; 3 new cases were cured and discharged, all in Nanchang City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 21, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,390 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,373 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 21, 2022, there are 16 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 21, 2022, no new imported confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province; 1 new case was released from medical observation. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 21, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 28 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 21, 2022, there are 13 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 4 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 21, 2022, 4 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province, all in Nanchang City; 5 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 4 cases in Nanchang City and 1 case in Shangrao City. As of 24:00 on July 21, 2022, there are 63 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

July 22, 2022