From 0-24:00 on July 29, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province; 2 new cases were cured and discharged, all in Nanchang City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 29, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,397 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,391 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 29, 2022, there are 5 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on July 29, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 29, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 imported confirmed cases and 37 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 29, 2022, there are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 29, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province; 5 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on July 29, 2022, there are 34 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

July 30, 2022