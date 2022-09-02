From 0-24:00 on September 1, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Yingtan City, in Guixi City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 1, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,430 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,425 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 1, 2022, there are 4 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 1, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 1, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 1, 2022, there are 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 3 cases of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 1, 2022, 24 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (17 in Yingtan City, including 3 in Yujiang District and 14 in Guixi City; 6 in Ji’an City, including 1 in Jishui County. 20 cases, 4 cases in Xiajiang County, 1 case in Yongfeng County; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Hengfeng County), 20 cases released from isolation medical observation (15 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 4 cases in Yichun City, all in Feng City; 1 case in Fuzhou, in Dongxiang District). As of 24:00 on September 1, 2022, there are 148 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 2, 2022