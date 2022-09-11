From 0-24:00 on September 10, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 2 new cases were cured and discharged (2 cases in Yingtan City, both in Guixi City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 10, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,445 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,429 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 10, 2022, there are 15 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 10, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 10, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 10, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 09:00 to 24:00 on September 10, 2022, there were 69 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province, including 2 cases in Yingtan City, both in Guixi City; 30 cases in Ganzhou City, including 9 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) 21 cases in Ningdu County; 37 cases in Ji’an City, including 8 cases in Jizhou District and 29 cases in Yongfeng County. 16 cases released from medical observation (1 in Nanchang City, in Nanchang County; 10 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 4 in Ji’an City, including 2 in Jizhou District and 2 in Yongfeng County; 1 in Shangrao City, in Guangxin District). As of 24:00 on September 10, 2022, there are 522 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 11, 2022