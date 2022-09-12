Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="535630" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="535630" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 12 09: 04

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 new case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Xiajiang County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 11, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,445 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,430 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 11, 2022, there are 14 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 11, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 11, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022, there were 60 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province, including 2 cases in Yingtan City, both in Guixi City; 20 cases in Ganzhou City, including 7 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) 13 cases in Ningdu County; 38 cases in Ji’an City, including 5 cases in Jizhou District and 33 cases in Yongfeng County. 6 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Nanchang City, in Nanchang County; 3 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 2 cases in Ji’an City, including 1 case in Xingan County and 1 case in Yongfeng County). As of 24:00 on September 11, 2022, there are 576 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Announcement Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 12, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

The CIFIT reflects the deepening of the “Belt...

On the last day of the Mid-Autumn Festival...

Summary|Beijing local infected people + more than 14...

[Baoji]Strict investigation and control to ensure campus safety_Shaanxi...

Wang Youqun: Zhou Qiang is the first person...

Theft of luxury watches, advice from Milan hotels...

“I’ll get you vaccinated in advance.” And Boda...

Weather forecast, good weather all over Italy. Only...

Covid Italy, September 11 bulletin: update on positive...

Ingenuity Watches the Inheritance Avenue of Beginning Heart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy