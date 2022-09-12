From 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 new case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Xiajiang County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 11, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,445 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,430 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 11, 2022, there are 14 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 11, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 11, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on September 11, 2022, there were 60 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province, including 2 cases in Yingtan City, both in Guixi City; 20 cases in Ganzhou City, including 7 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) 13 cases in Ningdu County; 38 cases in Ji’an City, including 5 cases in Jizhou District and 33 cases in Yongfeng County. 6 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Nanchang City, in Nanchang County; 3 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 2 cases in Ji’an City, including 1 case in Xingan County and 1 case in Yongfeng County). As of 24:00 on September 11, 2022, there are 576 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 12, 2022