Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 12, 2022

Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 12, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 12, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 13 09: 00

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on September 12, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (2 in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 12, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,447 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,430 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 12, 2022, there are 16 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 12, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 12, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 12, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on September 12, 2022, there were 51 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province, including 13 cases in Ganzhou City, 4 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone), 9 cases in Ningdu County, and 38 cases in Ji’an City , including 4 cases in Jizhou District and 34 cases in Yongfeng County. 13 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (13 cases in Yingtan City, including 5 cases in Yujiang District and 8 cases in Guixi City). As of 24:00 on September 12, 2022, there are 614 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 13, 2022

