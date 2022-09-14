Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 13, 2022
Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 13, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 13, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 13, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 14 09: 04

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on September 13, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County), and 2 cases were cured and discharged (2 cases in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 13, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,449 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,432 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 13, 2022, there are 16 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 13, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 13, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 13, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 13, 2022, 55 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province, including 8 cases in Ganzhou City, 2 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone), 6 cases in Ningdu County; 47 cases in Ji’an City , including 4 cases in Jizhou District and 43 cases in Yongfeng County. 51 cases released from isolation and medical observation (1 in Nanchang City, Donghu District; 7 in Yingtan City, including 2 in Yujiang District and 5 in Guixi City; 17 in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 25 in Ji’an City, of which 7 cases in Jizhou District, 1 case in Qingyuan District, 1 case in Jishui County, 5 cases in Xiajiang County, 11 cases in Yongfeng County; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Hengfeng County). As of 24:00 on September 13, 2022, there are 618 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 14, 2022

