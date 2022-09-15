Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 14, 2022
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 14, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 14, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 14, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 15 08: 58

Commission Emergency Office

From 0 to 24:00 on September 14, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (1 in Ji’an City, Yongfeng County), and 3 were cured and discharged (3 in Ji’an City, including 2 in Xiajiang County, Yongfeng County and Yongfeng County) 1 case in Feng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 14, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,450 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,435 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 14, 2022, there are 14 confirmed local hospitalized cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 14, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 14, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 14, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on September 14, 2022, 52 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (3 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 49 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Jizhou District and 47 cases in Yongfeng County) . 32 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 7 cases in Yingtan City, including 3 cases in Yujiang District and 4 cases in Guixi City; 9 cases in Ganzhou City, including 6 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) and 3 cases in Ningdu County; Ji’an City 16 cases, including 2 in Jizhou District, 2 in Jishui County, and 12 in Yongfeng County). As of 24:00 on September 14, 2022, there are 638 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 15, 2022

