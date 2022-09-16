Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="540177" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="540177" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 15, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 16 09: 02

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (1 in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,435 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 15, 2022, there are 15 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 15, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad, and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022, 38 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (38 cases in Ji’an City, all in Yongfeng County). 12 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Nanchang City, in High-tech Zone; 7 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 3 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 1 case in Ji’an City, in Xiajiang County). As of 24:00 on September 15, 2022, there are 664 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on March 19, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 16, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Metalworking, seven out of ten companies struggle to...

The memory left by Elizabeth II in the...

A new chapter of innovation and a new...

The thanks of the Alpine troops of Ivrea...

Theater in the historical places of Vittorio Veneto...

Bad weather: water bomb in the Marche, a...

Forgaria celebrates its rebuilt bell tower 46 years...

Monica Segat, from the Seventh Alpino in command...

Bad weather, water bomb in the Marche: they...

The program of the Ferrara 2022 festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy