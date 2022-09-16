From 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (1 in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,435 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 15, 2022, there are 15 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 15, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 15, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad, and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on September 15, 2022, 38 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (38 cases in Ji’an City, all in Yongfeng County). 12 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Nanchang City, in High-tech Zone; 7 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 3 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 1 case in Ji’an City, in Xiajiang County). As of 24:00 on September 15, 2022, there are 664 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 16, 2022