From 0-24:00 on September 18, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 3 cases were cured and discharged (3 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Xiajiang County and 1 case in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 18, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,438 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 18, 2022, there are 12 confirmed local hospitalized cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 18, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 18, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 18, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 18, 2022, 4 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (4 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Ji’an County and 2 cases in Yongfeng County). 61 cases released from medical observation (4 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 6 in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 51 in Ji’an City, including 5 in Jizhou District, 2 in Xiajiang County, and 44 in Yongfeng County ). As of 24:00 on September 18, 2022, there are 591 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 19, 2022