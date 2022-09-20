Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 19, 2022
Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 19, 2022

Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 19, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 19, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 20 09: 10

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on September 19, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 19, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,439 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 19, 2022, there are 11 confirmed local hospitalized cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 19, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 19, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 19, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 19, 2022, 2 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County). 95 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 in Yingtan City, in Yuehu District; 32 in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 62 in Ji’an City, including 6 in Jizhou District, 1 in Jishui County, 10 in Xiajiang County, Xingan County, 3 cases, Yongfeng County, 42 cases). As of 24:00 on September 19, 2022, there are 498 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 20, 2022

