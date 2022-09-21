From 0 to 24:00 on September 20, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 20, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,440 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 20, 2022, there are 10 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 20, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 20, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 20, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 20, 2022, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was added in Jiangxi Province (1 case in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). 71 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 in Yingtan City, in Guixi City; 4 in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 66 in Ji’an City, including 12 in Jizhou District, 12 in Xiajiang County, 1 in Xingan County, 41 cases in Yongfeng County). As of 24:00 on September 20, 2022, there are 428 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 21, 2022