From 0-24:00 on September 21, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 21, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,441 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 21, 2022, there are 9 confirmed local hospitalized cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 21, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 21, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 21, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 21, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province. 34 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Yingtan City, in Guixi City; 12 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 21 cases in Ji’an City, including 4 cases in Jizhou District, 1 case in Jishui County, 4 cases in Xiajiang County, New 1 case in Qian County and 11 cases in Yongfeng County). As of 24:00 on September 21, 2022, there are 394 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 22, 2022