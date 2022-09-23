From 0-24:00 on September 22, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Xiajiang County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 22, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,442 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 22, 2022, there are 8 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 22, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 22, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 22, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 22, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province. 72 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Jiujiang City, in Xiushui County; 2 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 9 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 60 cases in Ji’an City, including 3 cases in Jizhou District, Xia 1 in Jiang County, 1 in Xingan County, and 55 in Yongfeng County). As of 24:00 on September 22, 2022, there are 322 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 23, 2022