Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="548547" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="548547" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 24 08: 59

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0 to 24:00 on September 23, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 2 cases were cured and discharged (2 cases in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 23, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,444 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 23, 2022, there are 6 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 23, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 23, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province. 65 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 1 case in Jiujiang City, in Xiushui County; 1 case in Yingtan City, in Guixi City; 12 cases in Ganzhou City, including 3 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) and 9 cases in Ningdu County; There are 51 cases in Ji’an City, including 6 cases in Jizhou District, 1 case in Jishui County, 2 cases in Xiajiang County, 1 case in Xingan County, and 41 cases in Yongfeng County. As of 24:00 on September 23, 2022, there are 257 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 23, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 24, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Elections, we still vote in the classrooms: nine...

The war in Ukraine divides the favorites in...

After the autumnal equinox, the weather is getting...

In the progressivist square, enthusiasm and passion are...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Jinan’s Celebration...

He sprinkles his body with a flammable liquid...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Covid, the Ministry of Health: “No difference between...

The 2022 China Farmers Harvest Festival Anhui home...

It gets lost in a path along the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy