From 0 to 24:00 on September 23, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 2 cases were cured and discharged (2 cases in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 23, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,444 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 23, 2022, there are 6 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 23, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 23, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 23, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province. 65 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 1 case in Jiujiang City, in Xiushui County; 1 case in Yingtan City, in Guixi City; 12 cases in Ganzhou City, including 3 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) and 9 cases in Ningdu County; There are 51 cases in Ji’an City, including 6 cases in Jizhou District, 1 case in Jishui County, 2 cases in Xiajiang County, 1 case in Xingan County, and 41 cases in Yongfeng County. As of 24:00 on September 23, 2022, there are 257 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 24, 2022