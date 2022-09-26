Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 25, 2022
Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 25, 2022

Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 25, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 25, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 26 09: 16

From 0-24:00 on September 25, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 25, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,446 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 25, 2022, there are 4 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 25, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 25, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 25, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 25, 2022, 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (3 cases in Ji’an City, all in Taihe County). 21 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 2 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 11 cases in Ganzhou City, including 3 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) and 8 cases in Ningdu County; 8 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Jizhou District 1 case, 1 case in Xiajiang County, and 5 cases in Yongfeng County. As of 24:00 on September 25, 2022, there are 216 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 26, 2022

